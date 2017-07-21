Well, on the bright side, Yoenis Cespedes didn’t walk into the wrong dugout Friday.

Not that that’s any consolation to Mets fans.

In the interview heard ’round Citi, Cespedes, speaking in English to the San Francisco Chronicle, said he wanted to end his career where he started it: With the Oakland A’s.

“I wish that happens,” he said, eschewing the interpreter he usually uses during interviews. “‘I don’t know how many years I’m going to play, but I’m going to play the last year of my career with Oakland. I don’t know if that’s possible or not, but that’s my goal.”

Cespedes played 2 ½ years in Oakland but is, of course, immersed in a four-year, $110-million contract with the Mets, which expires in 2021. On Friday, he spoke with affection about the organization that gave him his start when he defected from Cuba, saying, “I still love the A’s . . . I love Oakland all the time.”

Cespedes had special words for manager Bob Melvin. Words that, at least on the surface, made it seem as if his relationship with Terry Collins wasn’t quite as strong.

“I tell my guys here all the time that he’s the best manager for me so far,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a better manager than Melvin.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The reporter who wrote the story, A’s beat writer Susan Slusser, later clarified that Cespedes didn’t mean he wanted to be with the A’s now. “To Mets fans a little irked about Cespedes story; he was clear he meant in many years, at end of career, he wants to play 1 year w/ A’s,” she tweeted.