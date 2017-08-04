Not that the Dodgers, the team with the best record in baseball, needed a rejuvenation, but it’s clear what the players think about acquiring Yu Darvish.

“It’s exciting to have him around,” closer Kenley Jansen said. “We know how great of a pitcher he is and he’s going to help us tremendously. He’s going to help us right now, down the road, and in the playoffs. He’s going to be a big part for us to win ballgames.”

Darvish, who the Dodgers acquired from the Rangers on Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline, showed why he was amongst the most coveted players, tossing seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts on 99 pitches in his Dodgers debut against the Mets at Citi Field Friday.

The 30-year-old righthanded pitcher entered Friday with a 6-9 record and 4.01 ERA, but with a career record of 52-39 and 3.42 ERA. His numbers from this season may not be up to Darvish’s norm, but the Dodgers players know the caliber arm they’ve added.

“The stuff’s electric and it’s just something that is a great complement to the rest of the team,” pitcher Rich Hill said. “I know everybody’s excited about watching him pitch tonight and watching him pitch for the rest of the year to see him go out there and do his thing. That kind of injection into the clubhouse is something.”

After Michael Conforto’s leadoff single on the first pitch of the game Friday, Darvish retired 21 of the next 24 batters, including striking out the final three batters he faced.

Mets manager Terry Collins, who saw Darvish pitch in Japan, knew early on the pitcher was talented. And Collins had high praise about how Darvish compares to his peers and complimented the Dodgers’ move to acquire their newest front-end starting pitcher.

“He’s one of the best starters in baseball,” Collins said, “and that’s a pretty good package to get in the deal.”

Darvish, who made the All-Star team in each of his first three seasons, finished second in the Cy Young voting in 2013 — going 13-9 with a 2.83 ERA and 277 strikeouts in 209 2⁄3 innings. He missed the 2015 season due to Tommy John surgery, but made 17 starts with the Rangers in 2016.

Even before Darvish made his first start with his new team, the Dodgers entered Friday with 76-32 record, a 14-game lead in the National League West with seven more wins than any other team in baseball. Adding Darvish provides added depth, especially as Clayton Kershaw recovers from a back injury, which has sidelined him since July 23.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of anticipation and excitement from the guys in the clubhouse, to the media, to the fans but for me, I just want to see him go out there and control the emotions,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Execute pitches and I think if he can do that, it should bode well for the Dodgers.”