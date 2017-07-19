Mike Montgomery hit his first home run and allowed two hits and one run in six innings to lead the streaking visiting Chicago Cubs to an 8-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Javier Baez hit a three-run homer in the eighth for Chicago, which stretched its season-best winning streak to six games since the All-Star break. The Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Braves.

Kris Bryant, the Cubs’ 2016 NL MVP, left the game with a sprained left little finger in the first inning. The team said X-rays were negative and his status is day to day.

Tommy La Stella, who replaced Bryant, also homered and Addison Russell drove in two runs with four hits, including two doubles.

The Braves loaded the bases with three singles off Koji Uehara in the eighth. After Pedro Strop replaced Uehara, Matt Kemp grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Montgomery (2-6) earned his first win since June 20. The only run he allowed came on a sixth-inning leadoff homer by Ender Inciarte.

Montgomery reached the second level of the rightfield seats with his homer off R.A. Dickey (6-6) in the fifth inning.

Phillies 10, Marlins 3: Daniel Nava tied a career high with four hits and visiting Philadelphia had a season-best 20 hits as it won a road series for only the third time this season.

Rookie Nick Williams had the first two triples of his career, Freddy Galvis had three hits and scored three times. Cesar Hernandez and Tommy Joseph also had three hits apiece, and Maikel Franco drove in three runs.

Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton hit his 30th homer to forge a tie with the Yankees’ Aaron Judge for the major league lead in homers. Christian Yelich hit his ninth homer for the Marlins.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Rockies 18, Padres 4: Nolan Arenado lined three homers as part of his five-hit afternoon and tied a career-high with seven RBIs after getting a day off as host Colorado completed a three-game sweep.

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 1: Dustin Pedroia drove in three and Drew Pomeranz (10-4) pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning for host Boston.

The Red Sox have officially released Pablo Sandoval because the third baseman didn’t report after being designated for assignment last week, the team announced.

Orioles 10, Rangers 2: Kevin Gausman (6-7) pitched six innings of four-hit ball and Adam Jones homered and scored three runs for host Baltimore.

A’s 7, Rays 2: Sonny Gray (6-4) struck out six pitching into the seventh in what might have been his final home start in Oakland if the club tries to deal him before the trade deadline, and the A’s rallied in the fifth inning.

Baseball videos

Rajai Davis doubled home the A’s first run in the fifth then Matt Joyce followed with a tying sacrifice fly before Davis scurried home with the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

Mariners 4, Astros 1: James Paxton (9-3) allowed six hits and one run in seven innings, after not allowing a run in his previous two starts against Houston this season, and rookie Ben Gamel hit a two-run homer for visiting Seattle.

Giants 5, Indians 4: Buster Posey pinch hit a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning for host San Francisco.

Martinez hurts hand in debut

J.D. Martinez bruised his left hand while striking out Wednesday night, forcing him out of his debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Cincinnati.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The rightfielder was hit on the side of the left hand while swinging at a two-strike pitch from the Reds’ Tim Adleman in the fourth inning. Martinez’s hand was shaking as it was examined. Since the ball hit only his hand during the swing, the at-bat ended in a strikeout.

Martinez left for a defensive replacement in the bottom of the inning. X-rays were negative. He also struck out in his first at-bat, going after a pitch in the dirt.