Miami long has had an image as a less-than-great spectator sports town. It appears this week’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game only will reinforce it.

Tickets for Tuesday night’s game at Marlins Park are the least expensive by far over the past six years, according to TicketIQ.com, which monitors resale market sites.

In fact, the “get-in” (or least expensive) asking price Monday morning was $134, even lower than the get-in price of $167 for Monday night’s Home Run Derby featuring Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez of the Yankees.

The average asking price of $432 and get-in of $134 as of early Monday were much lower than last year at Petco Park ($747/$230) and even further behind 2015 at the Great American Ballpark ($857/$315).

According to TicketIQ, this is the second-cheapest All-Star Game this decade; only Chase Field in 2011 had an even less robust secondary market.

Tickets have not even sold out on the primary market, where face value tickets as of Monday were about double the secondary market for the least expensive seats.

Ralph Garcia, TicketIQ’s director of social media, said that with more than 3,000 tickets still listed early Monday, it is likely prices will continue to fall as the game approaches.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“With a large quantity of tickets still available and Miami already being a relatively inexpensive city for travel, Tuesday is shaping up to be among the cheapest MLB All-Star Games this decade,” he said.

“If current trends continue throughout the day, fans could potentially find tickets for under $100 by Tuesday.”