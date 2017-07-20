With Bud Selig’s Hall of Fame induction coming next Sunday in Cooperstown, here is how baseball’s nine commissioners rank, mostly according to the impact each one made on the game, as well as the good done for the sport. Over the years, the focus has shifted more toward the business side, with the commissioner becoming a greater extension of the team’s owners rather than a bi-partisan custodian of baseball, and that’s also reflected in this list.

Note: Commissioner Rob Manfred, midway through his second season, has not been included because his tenure is incomplete. Those elected to the Hall of Fame denoted by an asterisk.

1. Albert “Happy” Chandler (1945-51)* (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Chandler, a former Kentucky governor and senator, once had aspirations of becoming president. He also had to wait for the conclusion of World War II to take over as commissioner. But once in office, Chandler did nothing less than oversee, and help facilitate, the integration of baseball for African-American players, despite the fierce opposition to Dodgers' GM Branch Rickey's efforts to have Jackie Robinson break the color barrier. He also established the players' pension fund in 1947, and used the revenue from the first radio and TV contracts he negotiated for the World Series and All-Star Game to do so.

2. Kenesaw Mountain Landis (1921-1944)* (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Named for the Georgia mountain where his father was wounded in the Civil War, Landis became the first commissioner when the owners recruited him to help resolve the 1919 Black Sox scandal. Landis already was a U.S. District Judge in Illinois, but accepted the position, as long as his salary was deducted from the commissioner's pay. Banned eight White Sox players for the scandal, and later four others for offenses ranging from theft, bribery and gambling. Also famously suspended Babe Ruth for 40 games for illegal barnstorming after '22 World Series.

3. Allan H. “Bud” Selig (1998-2015)* (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) Selig's 22-year tenure is second only to Landis, but despite a lengthy list of accomplishments, he's tainted by his early double-duty as the owner of the Milwaukee Brewers. Selig's implication in the mid-80s collusion cases against free agents is a black mark, and some view canceling the '94 World Series because of the 272-day players' strike as unforgivable -- as chair of the executive council, he was in charge. But as commissioner, Selig is responsible for the expanded playoffs and wild card, aggressive PED testing and the establishment of the World Baseball Classic. Most importantly, for the owners, the game's profits increased a whopping 400 percent under Selig.

4. Ford Frick (1951-1965)* (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Started out as an English teacher and Colorado newspaper reporter, later became a Yankees' beat writer and sportscaster for WOR, which is how he began working for the National League and eventually got the nod as commissioner. Spearheaded the establishment of the Hall of Fame and its accompanying museum, expanded the league to 10 teams from eight and continued the fine-tuning of the sport's TV contracts. In following Chandler, Frick also worked to smooth the fallout from integration.

5. Bowie Kuhn (1969-1984)* (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Kuhn was a polarizing figure who also happened to serve during a very tumultuous period for the sport. He legally battled Curt Flood's attempts to abolish the reserve clause in 1970, but eventually conceded to the establishment of free agency five years later. Kuhn also fought with A's owner Charlie Finley, who wanted to sell off his players for cash, and squashed those efforts in citing that it was not in the best interests of baseball. He expanded to 26 teams from 20, and also spurred the decision to play Game 4 of the 1971 World Series at night, which turned into a huge financial windfall and changed postseason baseball forever.

6. Fay Vincent (1989-1992) (Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara) (Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara) Vincent's combustible tenure came at the intersection of a baseball purist's vision of the game and the owners financial interests. Predictably, Vincent lost. A Yale-educated lawyer, Vincent worked for the Securities and Exchange Commission, later becoming CEO of Columbia Pictures and a V.P at Coca-Cola before taking over as commissioner after Bart Giamatti died from a heart attack. He was instrumental in the Pete Rose investigation, and also helped steer the World Series through the devastating Bay Area earthquake in 1989. The owners, however, did not feel Vincent pushed hard enough for a salary cap during the 1990 lockout, and with falling TV ratings and revenues, he was voted out of office before resigning.

7. Peter Ueberroth (1984-1988) (Credit: AP / G. Paul Burnett) (Credit: AP / G. Paul Burnett) Ueberroth's business acumen and deal-making abilities initially made him a good fit for the office. Unlike many of his predecessors, Ueberroth's background was in the travel industry -- not the law -- and he became commissioner after a successful stint as the President and CEO of the L.A. Olympics Organizing Committee. He headed off a looming umpires' strike before the '84 postseason and limited a players' strike to only one day the following year. At the top of the list, however, is the fact Ueberroth helped MLB turn an overall net profit for the first time since 1973 by hammering out huge TV deals with CBS and ESPN, the measuring stick for commissioner's going forward.

8. A. Bartlett Giamatti (1988-1989) (Credit: AP / Richard Drew) (Credit: AP / Richard Drew) Giamatti's love for the game was matched only by his intelligence, with a Ph.D. in comparative literature from Yale. He also was the president of Yale before taking over as the National League president, then became commissioner, a post that he was best known for banning Pete Rose for life for gambling on baseball. Stunningly, a week later Giamatti died of a heart attack at his summer home on Martha's Vineyard, leaving his MLB legacy somewhat incomplete.

