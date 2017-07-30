Subscribe
    BaseballSports

    MLB Hall of Fame induction ceremony

    The MLB hosts its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday, July 30 in Cooperstown, New York. This year, inductees include outfielder Tim Raines, catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez and first baseman Jeff Bagwell, as well as former commissioner Bud Selig.

    Tim Raines poses for a photograph as he
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe)

    Tim Raines poses for a photograph as he is presented his plaque with Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson, Hall of Fame chairman of the board Jane Forbes Clark and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. July 30, 2017.

    Ivan Rodriguez poses for a photograph as he
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe)

    Ivan Rodriguez poses for a photograph as he is presented his plaque with Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson, Hall of Fame chairman of the board Jane Forbes Clark and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. July 30, 2017.

    Tim Raines hugs Ivan Rodriguez following his induction
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe)

    Tim Raines hugs Ivan Rodriguez following his induction speech at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. July 30, 2017.

    Ivan Rodriguez gives his induction speech at Clark
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe)

    Ivan Rodriguez gives his induction speech at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. July 30, 2017.

    Tim Raines gives his induction speech at Clark
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe)

    Tim Raines gives his induction speech at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. July 30, 2017.

    John Schuerholz gives his induction speech at Clark
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe)

    John Schuerholz gives his induction speech at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 30, 2017.

    Jeff Bagwell shakes hands with Ivan Rodriguez following
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe)

    Jeff Bagwell shakes hands with Ivan Rodriguez following his induction speech at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 30, 2017.

    Bud Selig gives his induction speech at Clark
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe)

    Bud Selig gives his induction speech at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 30, 2017.

    Fans show their support for inductee Ivan Rodriguez
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe)

    Fans show their support for inductee Ivan Rodriguez prior to the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 30, 2017.

    Bud Selig poses for a photograph as he
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe)

    Bud Selig poses for a photograph as he is presented his plaque with Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson, Hall of Fame chairman of the board Jane Forbes Clark and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 30, 2017.

    John Schuerholz poses for a photograph as he
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe)

    John Schuerholz poses for a photograph as he is presented his plaque with Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson, Hall of Fame chairman of the board Jane Forbes Clark and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 30, 2017.

    Jeff Bagwell gives his induction speech at Clark
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe)

    Jeff Bagwell gives his induction speech at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 30, 2017.

