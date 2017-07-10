MIAMI —Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has repeated the sport’s opposition to having top major leaguers play at the Tokyo Olympics.
The 2020 Games are scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9, and Major League Baseball has repeatedly said it will not interrupt its season. The World Baseball Classic, co-owned by MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association, has been the sport’s alternative.
“I can’t imagine a situation where we would take the kind of break that would be necessary to have our best players in the Olympics,” Manfred said Monday during an All-Star Game town hall meeting. “As a result of that, we feel the WBC is crucial as a substitute, a premiere international tournament that allows our players to play for their countries.”
