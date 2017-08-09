Baseball will get a brand new look for the first ever Players Weekend near the end of this month.
MLB unveiled alternate uniform designs for games played between Aug. 25-27. The jerseys will feature player nicknames for the first time, which also will put names on the backs of Yankees jerseys for the first time in team history.
A few Mets nicknames unveiled include “Thor” for pitcher Noah Syndergaard, "Grandyman" for outfielder Curtis Granderson and "La Potencia" for outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.
For the Yankees, shortstop Didi Gregorius becomes “Sir Didi,” Aaron Judge will take “All Rise” and Aaron Hicks will be known as "A-A-Ron."
