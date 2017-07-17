LAKEWOOD, N.J. — Former Hauppauge lefthander Nick Fanti pitched a no-hitter, leading the Lakewood BlueClaws to a 1-0 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Monday.
Fanti (7-2) struck out 12 and walked one to get the win.
The game’s only run was scored in the second inning when Henri Lartigue hit a solo home run.
Alexander Vargas (0-1) went six innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out five to take the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game.
Lartigue homered and singled in the win.
The RiverDogs were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the BlueClaws’ staff recorded their 16th shutout of the year.
With the win, Lakewood improved to 4-2 against Charleston this season.
It was the second no-hitter of the season for Fanti, who went 8 2/3 innings for a combined no-hitter on May 6 as the BlueClaws beat the Columbia Fireflies, 1-0.
