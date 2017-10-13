NLDS Game 5: Cubs vs. Nationals

The Chicago Cubs defeated the Washington Nationals, 9-8, in Game 5 of their NLDS matchup on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at Nationals Park. The reigning World Series champion Cubs will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, which begins Saturday.
Washington Nationals' Jayson Werth (28) walks from the plate after striking out during the ninth inning in Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, at Nationals Park, early Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Washington.
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez (9) hugs teammate Addison Russell after beating the Washington Nationals 9-8 to to win baseball's National League Division Series, at Nationals Park, early Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Washington.
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras begins to celebrate after Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper struck out swinging in the ninth inning to end Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series, at Nationals Park, early Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Washington. The Cubs advanced to the NLCS with a 9-8 win.
Washington Nationals Bryce Harper (34) stands in the on-deck circle before his at-bat in the fourthinning of Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series, at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws during the fourth inning in Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals, at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington.
Michael Taylor #3 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with Bob Henley #13 of the Washington Nationals after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning in Game 5 of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park on Oct. 12, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist reacts as he scores on a double by Addison Russell during the fifth inning of Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals, at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington. Willson Contreras also scored on the play.
Michael Taylor #3 of the Washington Nationals hits a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning in Game 5 of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park on Oct. 12, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) tags out Washington Nationals Trea Turner (7) at home on a infield grounder by Bryce Harper during the first inning of Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series, at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) walks in the dugout before Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series agains the Chicago Cubs, at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker and Brittany Apgar, 14, of Pleasant Garden, N.C., deliver the lineup card to home plate umpire Jerry Layne (24) before Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals, at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez throws during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington.
Brittany Apgar, 14, of Pleasant Garden, N.C.,stands with Washington Nationals mascot Screech before Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals, at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker and the team stand for the National Anthem before Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington.
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon congratulates Chicago Cubs' Jon Jay (30) after he scored during the first inning of Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals, at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington.
Chicago Cubs left fielder Jon Jay (30) slides in safely to second base with a double as Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (7) makes a late tag during the first inning of Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series, at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington as second base umpire Cory Blaser (89) makes the call.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez throws to Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. (5) during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series, at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington.
Chicago Cubs leftfielder Jon Jay (30) slides in safely to second base with a double as Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (7) makes a late tag during the first inning of Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series, at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington as second base umpire Cory Blaser (89) watches.
Chicago Cubs team president Theo Epstein, left, talks with Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, right, as they watch batting practice before the start of Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper wipes water from his bat during batting practice before Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington.
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, center, and left fielder Jon Jay, right, walk back to the dugout at the conclusion of batting practice before the start of Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington.
Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, left, and Alex Avila, right, watch the Washington Nationals take batting practice before the start of Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series, at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington.
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, center, talks to team president Theo Epstein, right, as they watch batting practice before the start of Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Nationals' Michael Taylor waits for a pitch during batting practice before Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Washington.
