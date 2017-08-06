Youth baseball players in Plainview could be a week away from sharing something in common with Mets outfielder Michael Conforto and Yankees infielder Todd Frazier.

The two major league players grew up playing Little League baseball, like millions of other children around the world. And just like their accession to the top in their professional careers, they were amongst the most talented players at a young age, advancing to the Little League World Series.

The Plainview Hawks players will have the same opportunity after becoming the first Long Island team to advance to the Little League Regional Tournament in 12 years after winning the 10-to-12-year-old New York State Championship Series. They begin play Monday against Holbrook (New Jersey) at 10 a.m at Breen Field at A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center in Bristol, Connecticut in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament.

Holbrook defeated Northwest Washington, 16-6, on Sunday in the opening game of the tournament.

“Everyone’s ecstatic, but the kids are focused,” coach Paul Brower said. “They feel they still have work to do and that’s also exciting as a coach to see that. They’re not just seeing it as icing on the cake, which it really is, but they feel like they have a legitimate shot and they belong there.”

The double-elimination tournament features six teams, champions from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The Mid-Atlantic championship is currently scheduled for Aug. 12 at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series.

The Plainview team met at a local bagel store in town for a send-off before driving up Saturday. Brower said he was happy that the schedule allowed rest and the opportunity to see their opponent before their first game.

Above all, he’s thrilled with what his players have accomplished.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this group,” he said. “They’re unbelievable, they’ve really come together as a team. They’ve always been good ballplayers individually, but this year, they’re all picking each other up and I think it’s really just the age. They’re not little kids anymore, they are getting closer to be young men.”