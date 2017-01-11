Roger Clemens has 354 career wins, a 3.12 ERA and 4,654 strikeouts in 24 seasons with the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Yankees and Astros.
He’s a seven-time Cy Young Award winner and ranks third on the MLB all-time strikeout list behind Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson.
Unlike those two pitchers, Clemens is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame. The main reason for his exclusion would be his connection to performance-enhancing drugs.
But, in his fifth year on the ballot and as the voting electorate changes, his chances of earning the necessary 75 percent of the vote for enshrinement have never been better.
According to Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame tracker, which aggregates all the ballots made public by the voters, Clemens is on 63.9 percent of the 194 ballots included as of Wednesday evening.
Here is how Clemens has done in his previous four years on the ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame:
2013: 214 votes, 37.6% of ballots
2014: 202 votes, 35.4% of ballots
2015: 206 votes, 37.5% of ballots
2016: 199 votes, 45.2% of ballots
