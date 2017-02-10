Top 10 New York baseball players for 2017
Making a Top 10 list of anything can be an inexact science, and in this case, for the two New York teams, we’re lumping together position players, starting pitchers and relievers, just for the sake of argument. So we weighed not only talent and statistics, but career resume and star potential as well.
10. David Wright, 34, Mets, 3B(Credit: Newsday / William Perlman)
Just feels like Wright should be on this list, even though the Mets' captain obviously has a lot to prove this season coming off serious back surgery. Over the past four years, Wright has averaged 80 games and 10 homers, hitting .280 with a .793 OPS.
9. Matt Harvey, 27, Mets, RHP(Credit: AP / Nick Wass)
Somebody has to fill the void left by A-Rod's exit and Harvey has the tabloid chops to do so. But after his 2013 Tommy John surgery, Harvey is 17-18 with a 3.41 ERA and 8.4 K/9 ratio. Now he has another major surgery to rebound from.
8. Gary Sanchez, 24, Yankees, C(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Sure, Sanchez could probably be higher on this list after his incredible run of 20 homers in 53 games to end last season, a power surge that resulted in a 1.032 OPS over that stretch. But now he has to do it over a longer sample size.
7. Didi Gregorius, 26, Yankees, SS(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Szczerbowski)
Had the unenviable task of replacing Derek Jeter, and after getting accustomed to his new surroundings in 2015, certainly looked comfortable last season, hitting 20 homers while playing great defense.
6. Curtis Granderson, 35, Mets, OF(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
Another proven New York performer, Granderson has averaged 27 home runs since arriving in 2010, with an .805 OPS, and hit 30 for the Mets last season.
5. Aroldis Chapman, 28, Yankees, LHP(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
Throwing 105 mph deserves a spot on this list, even if it's during one-inning spurts, and Chapman ranks with Syndergaard as the must-see baseball attractions in New York.
4. Jacob deGrom, 28, Mets, RHP(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
DeGrom has an established resume, but last year's setback -- apparently the cause of nerve damage in his throwing elbow -- leaves him with something to prove this season. He is still a Cy Young talent.
3. Masahiro Tanaka, 28, Yankees, RH(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
Maybe Tanaka no longer has the mystique he once did coming over from Japan, but he's still an ace-caliber pitcher, and won 14 games last season for a shell-shocked Yankees team dismantled by trades.
2. Yoenis Cespedes, 31, Mets, OF(Credit: Getty Images/ Jim McIsaac)
The New York stage is too big for some players, but for Cespedes, it's been a perfect fit. He's homered once every 16.5 plate appearances since coming over in that 2015 trade with the Tigers, with the Mets making the playoffs twice now with him on the roster.
1. Noah Syndergaard, 24, Mets, RHP(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
It seems the No. 1 spot in the Mets' rotation changes year-to-year, and now it's Noah's turn, based on his scorching fastball-slider combo and ability to stay healthy. The city's most dominant player at the moment.
