Tim Raines' Topps baseball cards
Tim Raines is in his 10th and final year of eligibility for the Baseball Hall of Fame. The long-time outfielder for the Montreal Expos appears to be receiving enough votes, based on early balloting posted by writers, for induction this year. Players need to appear on 75 percent of the ballots cast for induction. His previous best was 69.8 percent.
Tim Raines 1981 Topps rookie card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Tim Raines made his MLB debut in 1979 (six games), but his official rookie year was 1981 when he played in 88 games and stole 71 bases. He shared his "Expos Future Stars" Topps rookie card with Roberto Ramos and Bobby Pate.
Tim Raines 1982 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Tim Raines batted .271 and led the National League with 731 plate appearances and 78 stolen bases.
Tim Raines 1983 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Tim Raines stole a career-high 90 bases in the 1983 season, leading the National League. He led the majors with 133 runs scored and finished fifth in the NL MVP voting.
Tim Raines 1984 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Tim Raines hit .309 in 1984 and led the majors with 75 steals. His 38 doubles was tops among National Leaguers. Raines was selected to his fourth straight All-Star Game.
Tim Raines 1985 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
In 1985, Tim Raines hit .320 and stole 70 bases.
Tim Raines 1986 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Tim Raines hit a career-best .334 in 1986 to win the National League batting title. He also led the NL with a . 413 on-base percentage. He stole 70 bases, giving him a sixth straight season of at least that many steals. He finished sixth in the NL MVP voting, was a Silver Slugger and was voted to his sixth straight All-Star Game.
Tim Raines 1987 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Tim Raines led the NL in runs scored with 123 and hit a career-best 18 home runs. He was selected to the All-Star Game for a seventh straight season.
Tim Raines 1988 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Tim Raines hit .270 and stole 33 bases in 109 games in 1988.
Tim Raines 1989 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Tim Raines hit .286 in 145 games. This season also marked the first "Rock" Raines apperance on his baseball cards.
Tim Raines 1990 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Tim Raines hit .287 and stole 49 bases in his final season with the Montreal Expos. In his 13 years with the Expos, Raines hit .301 and was successful on 85.7 percent of his stolen base attempts (635 steals, 106 caught stealing).
Tim Raines 1991 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Tim Raines was traded from the Montreal Expos to the Chicago White Sox on Dec. 23, 1990, for Ivan Calderon and Barry Jones. In the 1991 season, Raines appeared in 155 games, hit .268 and stole 51 bases.
Tim Raines 1992 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
This was Tim Raines' first card at a member of the Chicago White Sox in the regular Topps series. In 1992, Raines hit .294 and scored 102 runs. It was the sixth and last time Raines scored at least 100 runs in a season.
Tim Raines 1993 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
After four years of "Rock" Raines on his Topps cards, he went back to Tim Raines. He hit .306 and scored 75 runs in 115 games.
Tim Raines 1994 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Appearing in 101 games, his fewest since his rookie year in 1981 (88 games), Tim Raines hit .266 and was 13-for-13 in steals.
Tim Raines 1995 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Tim Raines hit .285 with 12 home runs and 81 runs scored.
Tim Raines 1996 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Tim Raines was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the New York Yankees in December 1995. He played in 59 games for the Yankees and hit .284. and made his first and only World Series appearance that season.
Tim Raines 1997 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Tim Raines hit .321 with 56 runs scored in 74 games for the Yankees.
Tim Raines 2000 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Tim Raines played for Oakland in 1999, hit .215 and was not in the Major Leagues for the 2000 season.
Tim Raines 2002 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Tim Raines appeared in 98 games for the Florida Marlins in 2002, batting .191 in 89 at-bats. This came after he hit .308 in 47 games for the Expos in 2001, and also played four games for the Orioles alongside his son, Tim Raines Jr.
