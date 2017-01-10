Notable numbers and moments in Vladimir Guerrero’s career
Vladimir Guerrero is on his first Baseball Hall of Fame ballot in 2017. Take a look back at some of his notable statistics and moments from his career.
Vladimir Guerrero made his MLB debut with the Montreal Expos in September of 1996. In his 1997 rookie season, he batted .302 with a .350 OBP, 11 home runs and 40 RBI. Guerrero finished sixth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.
Vladimir Guerrero played for the Expos, Angels, Rangers and Orioles. His last MLB season came in 2011 with Baltimore. He signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays in 2012 but never played for the big-league club.
Vladimir Guerrero's 449 career home runs is tied with Jeff Bagwell for 38th on MLB's all-time home run list.
Vladimir Guerrero is one of the greatest Dominican-born players in MLB history. In 2011, he became the all-time MLB hits leader among Dominican-born players. He currently ranks third after since being surpassed by Adrian Beltre and Albert Pujols.
In 2004, Vladimir Guerrero won the NL MVP Award after batting .337 with a .391 OBP, 39 home runs, 126 RBI and a career-high 124 runs scored. He finished among the top 10 in MVP voting in nine other seasons during his career.
Vladimir Guerrero also was a threat on the bases, as he finished his career with 181 steals. He was part of the 30-30 club in 2001 and 2002.
Vladimir Guerrero won a Silver Slugger Award eight times during his career, seven times as an outfielder and once as a designated hitter. He also went to nine All-Star Games.
Vladimir Guerrero was a polarizing player defensively. He was often near the leaders in errors among outfielders, but also in assists. His strong arm was a weapon in the outfield. He finished with 126 assists and 125 errors.
Although Vladimir Guerrero possessed great ability to get on base, posting a career .379 OBP, he was known as a free swinger. Guerrero had an innate ability to hit pitches out of the zone and even ones that would bounce in the dirt.
Vladimir Guerrero played for the Expos from 1996 to 2003 and is the franchise leader in home runs with 234. The Expos relocated to Washington and became the Nationals in 2005, thus Guerrero is the Nationals home run leader.
