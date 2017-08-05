It’s not even a full week past the non-waiver trade deadline, and the Dodgers already have more wins than 11 teams did all of last season.

So to call this season special would only be an understatement. After Saturday’s win, they are 78-32 with a 14 1⁄2-game lead in the National League West and seven more wins than the next best team in baseball — 14 more than the next best team in the National League (the Nationals) — the Dodgers have been nothing short of dominant this year.

But despite winning 43 of their last 50 games, the Dodgers players aren’t worrying about what lies ahead. Even as the media numbers grow larger by the day and the national attention increases, they remain focused on daily improvements.

“I think that’s the thing that makes us good,” shortstop Corey Seager said. “Nobody pays attention to that. Nobody is worried about that. Nobody is worried about the win streak, all that other stuff. It’s been our philosophy from the beginning to just grind out [at-bats], grind out series, be as relentless as possible and it’s just paying off.”

It’s paying off big-time as the Dodgers are on pace to win 114 games, just two shy of the all-time mark set by the Chicago Cubs in 1906 and Seattle Mariners in 2001. They rank third in the National League in runs and home runs, second in slugging percentage and fifth in batting average entering Saturday.

Individually, former Met Justin Turner leads the National League in average (.346). Cody Bellinger, despite playing in only 89 games, leads the league in home runs (30). Yasiel Puig has the most homers (20) he’s hit in his five seasons in Los Angeles. Seager, the 2016 National League Rookie of the Year is having another strong season, batting .307 with 18 home runs, 53 RBIs and 68 runs scored.

“They’re loaded,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “They’ve done a great job of having enough backup plans that if something happens, they got a quality replacement.

“That’s what happens when you’re firing on all cylinders,” he added. “You can run away with some things and they’re certainly doing that.”

Even more dominant on the mound, the Dodgers lead baseball in ERA and opponents batting average, lead the National League in strikeouts and have surrendered the fewest walks in baseball.

Despite the back injury sidelining three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw since July 23, the Dodgers have had productive seasons from Alex Wood, Rich Hill, Kenta Maeda, Brandon McCarthy and Hyun-Jin Ryu. As if that talent wasn’t enough, the Dodgers traded for Yu Darvish on Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline.

“Obviously it’s exciting,” said Seager, who added he thinks the team now has three “elite” pitchers. “We’re never going to be mad about getting better. You can always improve somewhere along the line, whether it’s yourself, your teammates, helping someone out, there’s always room for improvement.”

Hill, a 13-year veteran playing for his eighth major-league team, credits the mix of youth and veteran presence in the clubhouse for the team’s success.

“It’s something that’s very unique in this clubhouse that you might not necessarily see everywhere but it’s a cool thing because it cultivates a learning environment,” Hill said. “It cultivates creativity. Guys are allowed to be themselves and clubhouses that I’ve been in that are most successful are the ones where you can come in and be yourself on a day-to-day basis.”

The Dodgers, with an Opening Day payroll leading baseball at more than $242 million, according to CBS Sports, haven’t been afraid to spend money on free agents or bringing players in via trades, something the players appreciate.

“They show you how much they want to win and they show you also that they understand how tough it is to win,” said closer Kenley Jansen, who had 28 saves and a 1.33 ERA this season. “To get to the playoffs, it’s tough. Just to win the division is tough, to get there is tough and to go to the next round is even tougher.”

Despite four-straight 90-plus win finishes, the Dodgers only advanced past the Divisional Series in two of the seasons and haven’t made the World Series since 1988. But the Dodgers are less focused on end-of-season goals and more concerned about playing their best baseball every game.

“Playing with conviction, that’s the day-to-day goal,” Hill said, “and wherever the wins and losses fall at the end of the year, that’s where they’ll be.”