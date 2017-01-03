Commits for Team USA roster at 2017 World Baseball Classic
A look at the players reportedly committed to play for Team USA in this year's World Baseball Classic.
Chris Archer, P, Tampa Bay Rays(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
2016 stats: 9-19 record, 4.02 ERA, 1.242 WHIP, 201 1/3 IP, 233 SO, 67 BB
Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies(Credit: AP / David Zalubowski)
2016 stats: 116 R, 42 HR, 133 RBI, 103 SO, .294 BA, .362 OBP, .570 SLG
Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco Giants(Credit: AP / Ben Margot)
2016 stats: 67 R, 12 HR, 84 RBI, 115 SO, .275 BA, .342 OBP, .430 SLG
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks(Credit: Getty Images/Jennifer Stewart)
2016 stats: 106 R, 24 HR, 95 RBI, 150 SO, .297 BA, .411 OBP, .489 SLG
Eric Hosmer, 1B, Kansas City Royals(Credit: Getty Images/Denis Poroy)
2016 stats: 80 R, 25 HR, 104 RBI, 132 SO, .266 BA, .328 OBP, .433 SLG
Adam Jones, OF, Baltimore Orioles(Credit: AP / Nick Wass)
2016 stats: 86 R, 29 HR, 83 RBI, 115 SO, .265 BA, .310 OBP, .436 SLG
Ian Kinsler, 2B, Detroit Tigers(Credit: Getty Images / Adam Glanzman)
2016 stats: 117 R, 28 HR, 83 RBI, 115 SO, .288 BA, .348 OBP, .484 SLG
Jonathan Lucroy, C, Texas Rangers(Credit: AP / Benny Sieu)
2016 stats: 67 R, 24 HR, 81 RBI, 100 SO, .292 BA, .355 OBP, .500 SLG
Andrew Miller, P, Cleveland Indians(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)
2016 stats: 10-1 record, 1.45 ERA, 0.686 WHIP, 74 1/3 IP, 123 SO, 12 SV
Andrew McCutchen, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates(Credit: Getty Images / Jared Wickerham)
2016 stats: 81 R, 24 HR, 79 RBI, 143 SO, .256 BA, .336 OBP, .430 SLG
Daniel Murphy, 2B, Washington Nationals(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)
2016 stats: 88 R, 25 HR, 104 RBI, 57 SO, .347 BA, .390 OBP, .595 SLG
Buster Posey, C, San Francisco Giants(Credit: AP / Ben Margot)
2016 stats: 82 R, 14 HR, 80 RBI, 68 SO, .288 BA, .362 OBP, .434 SLG
Max Scherzer, P, Washington Nationals(Credit: Getty Images / Pool)
2016 stats: 20-7 record, 2.96 ERA, 0.968 WHIP, 228 1/3 IP, 284 SO, 56 BB
Marcus Stroman, P, Toronto Blue Jays(Credit: Getty Images / Vaughn Ridley)
2016 stats: 9-10 record, 4.37 ERA, 1.289 WHIP, 204 IP, 166 SO, 54 BB
Christian Yelich, OF, Miami Marlins(Credit: AP / Alan Diaz)
2016 stats: 78 R, 21 HR, 98 RBI, 138 SO, .298 BA, .376 OBP, .483 SLG
