    Washington Nationals' starting pitcher Max Scherzer winds up (Credit: AP / Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

    Washington Nationals' starting pitcher Max Scherzer winds up during the first inning in Game 5 of the National League Division Series, against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, in Washington.

    Commits for Team USA roster at 2017 World Baseball Classic

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    A look at the players reportedly committed to play for Team USA in this year's World Baseball Classic.

    Chris Archer, P, Tampa Bay Rays

    2016 stats: 9-19 record, 4.02 ERA, 1.242 WHIP,
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    2016 stats: 9-19 record, 4.02 ERA, 1.242 WHIP, 201 1/3 IP, 233 SO, 67 BB

    Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies

    2016 stats: 116 R, 42 HR, 133 RBI,
    (Credit: AP / David Zalubowski)

    2016 stats: 116 R, 42 HR, 133 RBI, 103 SO, .294 BA, .362 OBP, .570 SLG

    Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco Giants

    2016 stats: 67 R, 12 HR, 84 RBI,
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    2016 stats: 67 R, 12 HR, 84 RBI, 115 SO, .275 BA, .342 OBP, .430 SLG

    Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

    2016 stats: 106 R, 24 HR, 95 RBI,
    (Credit: Getty Images/Jennifer Stewart)

    2016 stats: 106 R, 24 HR, 95 RBI, 150 SO, .297 BA, .411 OBP, .489 SLG

    Eric Hosmer, 1B, Kansas City Royals

    2016 stats: 80 R, 25 HR, 104 RBI,
    (Credit: Getty Images/Denis Poroy)

    2016 stats: 80 R, 25 HR, 104 RBI, 132 SO, .266 BA, .328 OBP, .433 SLG

    Adam Jones, OF, Baltimore Orioles

    2016 stats: 86 R, 29 HR, 83 RBI,
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    2016 stats: 86 R, 29 HR, 83 RBI, 115 SO, .265 BA, .310 OBP, .436 SLG

    Ian Kinsler, 2B, Detroit Tigers

    2016 stats: 117 R, 28 HR, 83 RBI,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Adam Glanzman)

    2016 stats: 117 R, 28 HR, 83 RBI, 115 SO, .288 BA, .348 OBP, .484 SLG

    Jonathan Lucroy, C, Texas Rangers

    2016 stats: 67 R, 24 HR, 81 RBI,
    (Credit: AP / Benny Sieu)

    2016 stats: 67 R, 24 HR, 81 RBI, 100 SO, .292 BA, .355 OBP, .500 SLG

    Andrew Miller, P, Cleveland Indians

    2016 stats: 10-1 record, 1.45 ERA, 0.686 WHIP,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    2016 stats: 10-1 record, 1.45 ERA, 0.686 WHIP, 74 1/3 IP, 123 SO, 12 SV

    Andrew McCutchen, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

    2016 stats: 81 R, 24 HR, 79 RBI,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jared Wickerham)

    2016 stats: 81 R, 24 HR, 79 RBI, 143 SO, .256 BA, .336 OBP, .430 SLG

    Daniel Murphy, 2B, Washington Nationals

    2016 stats: 88 R, 25 HR, 104 RBI,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    2016 stats: 88 R, 25 HR, 104 RBI, 57 SO, .347 BA, .390 OBP, .595 SLG

    Buster Posey, C, San Francisco Giants

    2016 stats: 82 R, 14 HR, 80 RBI,
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    2016 stats: 82 R, 14 HR, 80 RBI, 68 SO, .288 BA, .362 OBP, .434 SLG

    Max Scherzer, P, Washington Nationals

    2016 stats: 20-7 record, 2.96 ERA, 0.968 WHIP,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Pool)

    2016 stats: 20-7 record, 2.96 ERA, 0.968 WHIP, 228 1/3 IP, 284 SO, 56 BB

    Marcus Stroman, P, Toronto Blue Jays

    2016 stats: 9-10 record, 4.37 ERA, 1.289 WHIP,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Vaughn Ridley)

    2016 stats: 9-10 record, 4.37 ERA, 1.289 WHIP, 204 IP, 166 SO, 54 BB

    Christian Yelich, OF, Miami Marlins

    2016 stats: 78 R, 21 HR, 98 RBI,
    (Credit: AP / Alan Diaz)

    2016 stats: 78 R, 21 HR, 98 RBI, 138 SO, .298 BA, .376 OBP, .483 SLG

