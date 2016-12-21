The Mets and Yankees will appear on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball in three of the first four weekends in the 2017 season and a total of seven times from Opening Day until July 23.

The Mets will make their first prime-time national appearance against the Miami Marlins on April 9 at Citi Field before hosting the Washington Nationals on April 23. In between, the Yankees will host the St. Louis Cardinals on April 16.

The Yankees will head to Wrigley Field to take on the World Series champion Chicago Cubs on May 7 and host the Houston Astros the following week on Derek Jeter Day on May 14.

The Mets’ last scheduled Sunday Night Baseball appearance is May 28 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. There are five weeks still to be determined between April 2 and July 23. Game selections for dates after July 23 will be made up to two weeks in advance.

The Yankees round out their definite Sunday Night Baseball appearances with the final game of a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 16.

Sunday Night Baseball returns to ESPN for its 28th season beginning with MLB’s Opening Night game between the Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals on April 2. Its broadcast team of play-by-play man Dan Shulman, analysts Aaron Boone and Jessica Mendoza and reporter Buster Olney will return for the second straight season.