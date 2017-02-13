TAMPA, Fla. — Considering the Yankees’ owner already weighed in on his preference, Aaron Judge’s take on the rightfield competition seems odd.

“I kind of feel like an underdog,” Judge said late Monday morning. “I was up in the big leagues for a month . . . so I’m trying to go out there and prove something and win that spot.”

The 24-year-old Judge, a first-round pick of the Yankees in 2013, made his big-league debut last Aug. 13, homering in his first career at-bat. But the 6-7, 275-pound rightfielder struggled thereafter, finishing the season with a .179/.263/.345 slash line with four homers and 10 RBIs. More concerning to many in the organization, he fanned 42 times in 84 at-bats, showing an inability to handle breaking pitches in the vast majority of those.

Still, managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said earlier in the winter his hope and expectation is Judge will emerge from the spring as the starting rightfielder, a sentiment echoed by GM Brian Cashman. Should Judge falter, he’s likely to start the season in Triple-A, with Aaron Hicks nabbing the job.

“You just never want to get comfortable,” Judge said of his “underdog” comment. “You want to keep going in there and have a fire that you have to prove a point and you’re trying to win a job. It’s just a good attitude to have.”

As for fixing the strikeout problem, Judge said despite a video making the rounds on social media suggesting otherwise, he had not changed his swing in the offseason, specifically the elimination of a leg kick.

“Just some approach changes,” he said. “Just working on being consistent and being able to repeat the swing and repeat my mechanics.”

Going live

Three pitchers involved in the competition to win the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation — RHPs Luis Severino, Luis Cessa, and Adam Warren — each threw live batting practice sessions Monday. Throwing live BPs at this stage is a likely indication of plans for them to be among the first pitchers to get starts in the exhibition season.