The jersey Aaron Judge wore for his major league debut had sold at auction for $160,644.05.
Steiner Auctions conducted in the sale in online bidding that ended Saturday. The price includes commission, the company said Sunday.
Judge homered in his first big league at-bat for the New York Yankees last Aug. 13, sending a pitch from Tampa Bay’s Matt Andriese off the railing above the center-field sports bar and into the netting above Yankee Stadium’s Monument Park.
Judge entered Sunday tied for the major league lead in home runs with 33 this season.
