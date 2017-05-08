CINCINNATI — Turns out Aaron Judge didn’t emerge completely unscathed from his head-over-heels flip into the seats in Boston on April 26 after all.

Though the rightfielder isn’t injured, and certainly hasn’t copped to feeling discomfort of any kind, he has been seen with heavy ice packs on his knees after just about every game.

Joe Girardi said Judge, who was not in the starting lineup against the Reds on Monday night, still is “a little beat up” from the fall. Judge ices the knees for obvious maintenance reasons — he is 6-7, 282 pounds, after all — but also because of the way he plays.

“Part of that is that Boston fall,” Girardi said. “And part of it is him diving, he’s [dived] after a lot of fly balls. He’s got enough strawberries to last a couple months. See a lot of Band-Aids on him, too. So I just felt like today was a good day for him.”

Starlin Castro — whom Girardi included in the “beat-up category,” though he said just in a general sense — also was given the night off, replaced at second by Ronald Torreyes.

Judge, the AL leader in homers (13), runs (28), slugging (.772), OPS (1.183) and total bases (78) entering Monday night, said he was OK with the off day and was told Sunday by Girardi that he would have either Monday or Tuesday off.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Roster doings

Sunday’s long night’s journey into Monday morning took an expected toll on the Yankees’ pitching staff, with Girardi saying before Monday night’s game that he likely would be without righthanders Jonathan Holder and Adam Warren and lefties Chasen Shreve and Aroldis Chapman. Warren threw two innings in the Yankees’ 5-4, 18-inning victory over the Cubs and Holder and Shreve each threw three innings. Chapman threw 36 pitches while allowing three runs in the ninth and blowing a save for the first time this season.

What was a bit unexpected was the roster move made by the Yankees. Rather than send down a pitcher, the Yankees optioned infielder Rob Refsnyder and recalled righthander Chad Green, who was slated to start Monday night for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Girardi said Green could throw 100 pitches if necessary.