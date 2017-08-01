The Tigers’ Mikie Mahtook didn’t react after getting hit by Luis Severino in the second inning Monday night, but he yelled at Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle after getting drilled in the helmet with a 98-mph fastball in the sixth.

“You never want to see a guy get hit in the head or anything like that, so obviously, I was worried about it,” Kahnle said. “But it seemed that he came out fine. He was yelling and stuff, but I think he was just shook.”

Mahtook scored on Jim Adduci’s single, and Kahnle took that opportunity to apologize.

“I just told him, ‘My bad,’ ” he said. “I wasn’t trying to hit him there. He understood.”

Apparently in retaliation, Jacoby Ellsbury was hit in the butt by Tigers starter Michael Fulmer to begin the seventh. He stole second and scored on Clint Frazier’s triple.

Kahnle wouldn’t comment on whether he thought Fulmer’s plunking of Ellsbury was intentional, instead chalking it up to “part of the game’’ after the Yankees’ 7-3 victory at Yankee Stadium.

“You know, I figured it was probably coming,” Joe Girardi said. “I didn’t know who it was going to be. Sevy doesn’t hit Mahtook on purpose, and then Kahnle’s not trying to hit him . . . It stinks for Ells, it stinks for everyone involved, but I kind of expected it was going to come.”