    Yankees

    ALDS Game 3: Indians at Yankees

    sports@newsday.com

    The Yankees beat the Cleveland Indians, 1-0, in a do-or-die Game 3 of their ALDS matchup on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Yankee Stadium. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday, though rain is in the forecast.

    Greg Bird of the New York Yankees reacts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Greg Bird of the New York Yankees reacts after his seventh-inning home run against the Cleveland Indians during Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees reacts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of the fourth inning during Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius and second
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius and second baseman Starlin Castro after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Starlin Castro and Aaron Judge of the New
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Starlin Castro and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Aroldis Chapman and Gary Sanchez of the New
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Aroldis Chapman and Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner puts his
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner puts his arm around Didi Gregorius as they walk out onto the field at the end of the eighth inning during Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Mai Satoda, wife of Masahiro Tanaka of the
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mai Satoda, wife of Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees, watches Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman and Greg
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman and Greg Bird react after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Andrew Miller of the Cleveland Indians pitches against
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Andrew Miller of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the New York Yankees during Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees reacts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Didi Gregorius, Starlin Castro and Aaron Judge of
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Didi Gregorius, Starlin Castro and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Greg Bird of the New York Yankees reacts
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    Greg Bird of the New York Yankees reacts
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    Greg Bird of the New York Yankees reacts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is seen
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is seen during Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Greg Bird of the New York Yankees reacts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Greg Bird of the New York Yankees reacts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco hands the
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco hands the ball to managerTerry Francona in the bottom of the sixth inning during Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees makes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees makes a catch at the wall in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians during Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees reacts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians during Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor turns the double
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor turns the double play over Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury during the third inning in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees reacts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians during Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro makes
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro makes a play against the Cleveland Indians during Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka throws during
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka throws during the third inning of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees strikes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees strikes out in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians during Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees strikes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    From right, New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner,
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    From right, New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, bench coach Rob Thomson and manager Joe Girardi, watch from the dugout against the Cleveland Indians during Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Former New York Yankee great Reggie Jackson throws
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Former New York Yankee great Reggie Jackson throws out the first pitch before the start of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka throws
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka throws in the top of the second inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws against
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws against the New York Yankees in the bottom of the first inning in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird catches
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird catches a pick-off throw from Masahiro Tanaka, who is trying to hold Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians, during the second inning in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez talks with
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez talks with starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka in the top of the second inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees strikes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees strikes out in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians during Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Managers Terry Francona of the Cleveland Indians and
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Managers Terry Francona of the Cleveland Indians and Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees meet during introductions before Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka throws during
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    Managers Terry Francona of the Cleveland Indians and
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees stands during the national anthem before Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Willie Randolph attends Game 3 of the American
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Willie Randolph attends Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees is introduced before Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka throws during
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees works
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees works out before Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Starlin Castro of the New York Yankees works
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Starlin Castro of the New York Yankees works out before Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees works
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Manager Joe Girardi #28 of the New York
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Manager Joe Girardi #28 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to game three of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

