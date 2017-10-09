ALDS Game 4: Indians at Yankees

The Yankees try to even the ALDS at two games apiece when they host the Cleveland Indians in Game 4 on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.
Tommy Kahnle of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of the eighth inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees celebrates his sixth-inning home run against the Cleveland Indians during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees tumbles after scoring in the fifth inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana can not handle the throw from the pitcher on a single by New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier in the bottom of the fifth inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees scores a run in the fifth inning against Roberto Perez of the Cleveland Indians on a sacrifice fly during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner ducks from a bad pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees follows through on a second-inning two-run double against the Cleveland Indians during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana celebrates with Jay Bruce after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees follows through on a second-inning RBI single against the Cleveland Indians during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees connects on a second-inning two-run double against the Cleveland Indians during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees looks on against the Cleveland Indians during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees reacts after his second-inning RBI double as Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians looks on during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Trevor Bauer of the Cleveland Indians is removed from Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts after his second-inning two-run double as Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians looks on during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees celebrate after scoring in the second inning against the Cleveland Indians during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Cleveland Indians position player talk to starting pitcher Trevor Bauer in the bottom of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Luis Severino of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks reacts after hitting an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hits a two-run double in the bottom of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge reacts at second base after hitting a two-run double in the bottom of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge slides into second base after hitting a two-run double in the bottom of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier hits an RBI single in the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Cleveland Indians position players meet with starting pitcher Trevor Bauer in the bottom of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro gives the thumbs down after crossing home plate on a Todd Frazier RBI single in the bottom of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier celebrates with Aaron Judge after scoring on a single by Aaron Hicks in the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera throws the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Trevor Bauer of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the New York Yankees during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino throws in the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino throws in the top of the first inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees walks on the field prior to Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees walks on the field prior to Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
