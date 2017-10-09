ALDS Game 4: Indians at Yankees

The Yankees try to even the ALDS at two games apiece when they host the Cleveland Indians in Game 4 on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Tommy Kahnle of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of the eighth inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Tommy Kahnle of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of the eighth inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees celebrates his sixth-inning home run against the Cleveland Indians during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees tumbles after scoring in the fifth inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana can not handle the throw from the pitcher on a single by New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier in the bottom of the fifth inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees scores a run in the fifth inning against Roberto Perez of the Cleveland Indians on a sacrifice fly during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees tumbles after scoring in the fifth inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner ducks from a bad pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees tumbles after scoring in the fifth inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees follows through on a second-inning two-run double against the Cleveland Indians during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana celebrates with Jay Bruce after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees follows through on a second-inning RBI single against the Cleveland Indians during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees connects on a second-inning two-run double against the Cleveland Indians during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees looks on against the Cleveland Indians during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees reacts after his second-inning RBI double as Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians looks on during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Trevor Bauer of the Cleveland Indians is removed from Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees reacts after his second-inning RBI double against the Cleveland Indians during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees reacts after his second-inning RBI double against the Cleveland Indians during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts after his second-inning two-run double as Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians looks on during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees celebrate after scoring in the second inning against the Cleveland Indians during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Cleveland Indians position player talk to starting pitcher Trevor Bauer in the bottom of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Luis Severino of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks reacts after hitting an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hits a two-run double in the bottom of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge reacts at second base after hitting a two-run double in the bottom of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge slides into second base after hitting a two-run double in the bottom of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier hits an RBI single in the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Cleveland Indians position players meet with starting pitcher Trevor Bauer in the bottom of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier hits an RBI single in the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro gives the thumbs down after crossing home plate on a Todd Frazier RBI single in the bottom of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Luis Severino of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge reacts after hitting a two-run double in the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge reacts after hitting a two-run double in the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier celebrates with Aaron Judge after scoring on a single by Aaron Hicks in the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera throws the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Luis Severino of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hits a two-run double in the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Trevor Bauer of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the New York Yankees during Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Luis Severino of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino throws in the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino reacts in the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino reacts in the second inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino throws in the top of the first inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino throws in the top of the first inning during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees walks on the field prior to Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.