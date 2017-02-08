TAMPA, Fla. — Alex Rodriguez hasn’t said all that much publicly since his postseason work in October with Fox, but that will change on Valentine’s Day.

Rodriguez, who was released by the Yankees last August, will appear with Dick Stockton on the sportscaster’s new podcast, which debuts Tuesday (www.stocktonpodcast.com).

In the podcast, titled “Stockton!” Rodriguez hits on a variety of subjects, including his season-long suspension from baseball in 2014 because of his involvement with PEDs and Biogenesis.

“It took me four months to build up the courage to tell my daughters [Natasha and Ella] about my mistakes,” A-Rod says in the interview. “Looking back, the suspension was a pivotal turning point in my life.”

He adds: “You don’t need to be defined by your mistakes; it’s how you handle them. I feel like I’m still rounding first base.”

Rodriguez was unconditionally released after playing in his final game with the Yankees last Aug. 12. He signed on with the club in an advisory role in which he reports directly to managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner. Rodriguez is expected to make at least one appearance as a guest instructor during spring training, though no dates have been set.