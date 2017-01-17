Add “television host” to Alex Rodriguez’s post-retirement plans.
A-Rod is set to host a pilot on CNBC involving former athletes in financial trouble, according to a report by Politico’s Alex Weprin.
The show has a working title of “Back in the Game” and features former Giants defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan as an executive producer. It will pair former athletes who find themselves in financial distress with “money-savvy mentors who can help them get back on their feet,” according to the press release screenshot tweeted by Weprin.DataA-Rod's career home runsPhotosWhere A-Rod ranks all-time in baseball statsPhotosYoung Alex Rodriguez photos
The Yankees released the 41-year-old Rodriguez in August after hitting .200 with nine home runs in 65 games. The Yankees will pay Rodriguez $21 million for the final year of a 10-year, $275 million contract he signed in 2007.
Rodriguez has 696 career home runs, fourth all-time, despite missing all of the 2014 season while serving a suspension for his role in the Biogenesis performance-enhancing drug scandal.
Rodriguez is no stranger to TV. He has been an analyst on Fox’s MLB postseason broadcasts in each of the last two years and drawn praise for his on-camera work.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.