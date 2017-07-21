SEATTLE — After the Yankees acquired David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle earlier in the week, Joe Girardi talked about the “flexibility” the relievers gave him in the bullpen.

And that flexibility involves everyone’s role except Aroldis Chapman’s.

Girardi said before Friday night’s game against the Mariners that Chapman, even as he’s struggled with his command of late, is secure as the closer.

Everyone else is interchangeable.

“Aroldis in the ninth, yes,” Girardi said. “I feel like Dellin [Betances] and Robertson you can interchange those [two], depending on where you are in the lineup. If Chapman needed a day off, I could definitely put Robby in that spot. Robby’s kind of the guy I feel I could use in a lot of different situations.”

Robertson, who had a 2.70 ERA and 13 saves with the White Sox, expressed, as you might imagine, no preferences for when he pitched.

“Whatever, whenever,” Robertson said. “I don’t care. Whatever helps us win ballgames.”

Learning curve

Chase Headley received his second straight start at first Friday night. Headley, switched to first after the trade that landed the Yankees Todd Frazier, was on the field several hours before first pitch working with infield coach Joe Espada, the case on Thursday as well.

“As good as could be expected,” Headley said of how he felt Thursday went.

Holliday slide

Matt Holliday again batted cleanup, despite his struggles since returning from the DL (at 3-for-32), and Girardi said he has no plans “as of right now” of dropping him in the order.

“He’s a veteran hitter that’s been through things like this,” Girardi said. “He has the ability to make adjustments. Hopefully he gets it going. We’ll continue to monitor the situation.”

Phelps in uniform

David Phelps, a former Yankee whom the Mariners acquired from the Marlins on Thursday to bolster their bullpen, arrived in Seattle and was available Friday night.

Carter tries again

Chris Carter, DFA’d two times by the Yankees this season, signed a minor-league contract with the A’s.