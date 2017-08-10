TORONTO — A couple more games like this one, and the Yankees’ concern will be who’s behind them rather than in front of them.

Swinging dead wood again on a trip pockmarked with such performances, the Yankees fell, 4-0, to the Blue Jays in front of 43,212 on Thursday night at Rogers Centre.

Going 3-4 on the trip was not an ideal way to head into a crucial three-game home series against the AL East-leading Red Sox, who were off. The loss by the Yankees (60-53) bumped Boston’s lead to 4 ½ games.

Friday night marks the first of 10 times in a 24-day stretch in which the Yankees play the Red Sox. “It’s really important,’’ Joe Girardi said. “You have to stay in striking distance so that when you get a chance to play them, you can make up ground.”

The Yankees’ bigger concern, however, very quickly is becoming whether they can hang on to one of the two wild-card spots. They have scored two runs or fewer six times in the last eight games and have struck out 81 times in that span. They went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 Thursday night. Speaking of the offense, Gary Sanchez said, “We’re definitely going through a rough moment right now.”

Sonny Gray pitched relatively well but again received little run support. Gray (6-7, 3.39) allowed three runs (two earned), four hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out six. “Too many free passes,’’ he said, “and not enough quality strikes.”

His offense gave him no support in his debut a week earlier, too — the Yankees haven’t scored in the 12 innings in which Gray has been in the game — but that was understandable against Cy Young candidate Corey Kluber of the Indians. But this time it was Marco Estrada, who came in 4-7 with a 5.12 ERA. Estrada, who threw seven shutout innings, allowed 13 earned runs in 8 1⁄3 innings in his previous two starts against the Yankees, but before that, he was 4-2 with a 3.21 ERA against them.

Estrada, who allowed five hits and three walks, had only two clean innings. Aaron Hicks returned from the disabled list and went 0-for-5. Aaron Judge doubled but struck out twice, extending his club record to 27 straight games with at least one strikeout.

Jose Bautista’s 19th homer, off Chasen Shreve in the seventh, made it 4-0.

The RISP failures started early. Estrada struck out leadoff man Brett Gardner, retired Hicks on a pop-up and walked Judge. Didi Gregorius doubled, but Estrada struck out Sanchez swinging at a 90-mph fastball.

After Estrada worked around a two-out double by Garrett Cooper in the second, Gray allowed an unearned run. After Ezequiel Carrera doubled with one out, Gray fired a pickoff throw into centerfield for an error. Ryan Goins hit a squibber to Gray, whose glove-flip to Sanchez couldn’t get the swift Carrera, and it was 1-0.

In the third, Bautista walked and went to second when Russell Martin struck out on a curveball in the dirt that went for a wild pitch. Gray hung an 0-and-2 curve to Josh Donaldson, who lined it to left for an RBI single.

Steve Pearce led off the fourth with a single and Carrera’s bunt put him on second. Goins walked and Kevin Pillar bounced a single between third and short, making it 3-0.

In the fifth, Cooper made it six hits in his last seven at-bats with a leadoff single and Ronald Torreyes walked. But Gardner flied to left, Hicks popped up and Judge was called out on a borderline 1-and-2 pitch.