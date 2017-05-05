CHICAGO — Brett Gardner turned an angry wind into a howling good time Friday at Wrigley Field.

Gardner hit a three-run, two-out home run in the ninth inning off Hector Rondon that lifted the Yankees to a 3-2 win over the world champion Cubs.

Jonathan Holder got the win in relief. Aroldis Chapman earned his seventh save, striking out Javier Baez swinging with the tying run 90 feet away to end the game.

Didi Gregorius grounded out to first to open the ninth inning, Chase Headley singled to left. Headley then advanced to second on a wild pitch by Rondon. Chris Carter struck out looking, but pinch hitter Jacoby Ellsbury kept the Yankees alive with a walk. Gardner then came through with what proved to be his game-winning blast into the rightfield stands.

The wind, consistently howling on a 45-degree afternoon at 25-35 mph, which made it feel like 37, made it a tough day to be playing baseball, despite the sunny sky, in front of 40,395.

Leading up to Gardner’s blast, it appeared the Yankees would be undone by a pair of base running blunders by Aaron Judge and Starlin Castro, with both players making outs at the plate.

The Yankees (18-9) had hit the ball hard much of Kyle Hendricks’ 5 1/3-inning outing but had nothing to show for it. The Bombers went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position before the ninth, and stranded eight.

Michael Pineda allowed two runs and three hits over six innings, with both runs coming on solo homers by Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber. Pineda walked one and struck out six, giving him five walks and 43 strikeouts on the season. The 28-year-old has allowed at least one home run in five of his six starts and a total of seven.

Hendricks allowed six hits and two walks, striking out five.

The most head-scratching of the baserunning mistakes came in the sixth, with the Cubs (16-13) holding a 1-0 lead, and it belonged to Castro.

The second baseman, a Cub from 2010-15, reached on a one-out single and he went to second when Judge whacked a 1-and-1 changeup to left for his second hit of the game. In came lefthander Brian Duensing to face Gregorius.

The shortstop lifted a fly ball into the wind in center, where Jon Jay had all sorts of trouble with it. He attempted a sliding basket catch to no avail, loading the bases for Headley. The third baseman then stung a line drive to right. Jason Heyword, a strong defender, made the catch and fired home. The rightfielder’s throw took Wilson Contreras several feet up the third-base line and into the path of Castro, who for some reason chose to run in front of the catcher instead of behind. Castro’s right shoulder connected with Contreras as he fielded the throw but the catcher held on for an inning-ending double play. Contreras was helped off the field but stayed in the game.

Schwarber kept the momentum in the Cubs favor in the bottom half, leading off by driving a first-pitch slider to right for his fifth homer of the season and a 2-0 lead.

Judge, who got turned inside-out on a fly ball into the wind by Contreras in the fifth — leading to a three-base error that Pineda pitched around — committed his baserunning mistake in the second. The 25-year-old, coming off a homestand in which he went 11-for-21 with six homers and 12 RBIs, lashed a 3-and-1 fastball into the gap in right-center for a leadoff double. The hit improved the rightfielder to 21 for his last 52. Judge moved to third on Gregorius’ ground out to first but made a poor decision with the infield in and Headley at the plate. Headley grounded to second and Judge went on contact, thrown out easily, as he dived head-first, by Ben Zobrist.

Judge came up with two outs and Castro on second in the eighth but Pedro Strop struck him out looking on a full-count slider.