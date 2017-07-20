SEATTLE — Dellin Betances isn’t going anywhere.

Among the speculation occurring after the Yankees acquired relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the White Sox Tuesday night was the club perhaps being open to trading Betances.

General manager Brian Cashman shot that down during an interview Thursday on SiriusXM. “I have no interest in moving Dellin Betances,” Cashman told the hosts, Sam Ryan and Jim Bowden. “He’s a four-time All-Star.”

Cashman continues to stay in touch with the A’s regarding Sonny Gray but, as was the case with Jose Quintana, who went to the Cubs, the GM for now remains reticent to part with one, or more, of his club’s top prospects.

Cashman could target the other Bay Area team, the Giants, who could have starters available. They’re listening on Johnny Cueto — who is owed big money but can opt out for free agency after the season — Matt Moore and Jeff Samardzija.

The Giants have been scouting the Yankees’ system and recently watched Double-A Trenton, who feature highly regarded prospects Jorge Mateo, an INF/OF, and hard-throwing righthander Domingo Acevedo.

Frazier’s days numbered?

In an interview with WFAN Thursday, Cashman said when Aaron Hicks returns, likely in two-to-three weeks, a numbers crunch could send rookie Clint Frazier back to the minors.

“Assuming everyone stays healthy, [Frazier] will probably be optioned out,” Cashman said. “There’s no other way to way to fit it all in.”

A healthy Hicks would be added to the trio of outfielders, Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner and Jacoby Ellsbury. Frazier entered Thursday hitting .298 with a .944 OPS.

On second thought

Todd Frazier, brought over from the White Sox, quickly discovered the third rail known as Paul O’Neill’s No. 21. One day after saying he planned to ask the popular former Yankee about wearing his old number, Frazier backtracked, saying he’ll stick with No. 29.

“I wanted 21, but honestly it’s getting blown up to be something it shouldn’t be,” said Frazier, who previous had only worn No. 21 in his career, a number the native of Point Pleasant, N.J. chose because of his admiration for O’Neill. “I didn’t [call him]. I wanted to see what our guys said. They said, ‘We’re going to keep you at 29.’ I said, ‘Perfect. Not a problem.’ I just thought I’d ask. It wasn’t that big of a deal for me. It’s just a number.”