While the Yankees’ clubhouse was buzzing over the news that lefthander Jaime Garcia will be joining the starting rotation, Caleb Smith quietly packed his bag Sunday for a trip to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Smith had two starts for the Yankees and was 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA. “That’s all I can do, really: Go down, keep throwing the ball,’’ he said. “Can’t really do anything else. I kind of expected it when I saw the trade. I’m not upset about it, but yeah, it’s kind of difficult. You want to stay up here in the big leagues, that’s the ultimate goal. Setbacks happen.’’

Smith realized he was just filling in until a move was made. “I feel like even if I went out there and threw a shutout, six or seven innings, it would still be the same outcome,’’ he said. “So, I mean, there’s nothing really different I could have done. That’s the business side of it.’’

Reliever Chasen Shreve lockered next to Smith and had just returned from Triple-A. He’s been back and forth six times since 2014. “It’s not fun,’’ he said. “It’s everybody’s dream that’s in the minor leagues to play in the big leagues. When you get up here finally, like with Caleb, and experience it, you want to stay. You never get used to [being sent back down].’’

Righthander Luis Cessa, who pitched 3 1⁄3 scoreless innings of relief Sunday, was demoted to Scranton after the game.

Cooper’s a name player

Garrett Cooper knew all about Lou Gehrig long before joining the Yankees from the Brewers earlier this month. Cooper often is called Gary, as in Gary Cooper, who portrayed Gehrig in the 1942 movie “The Pride of the Yankees.’’

Cooper said he has seen the movie many times. “When I got traded here, all I heard was about that,’’ he said. “A lot of people in the baseball world have called me Gary Cooper just because of the name growing up, being a first baseman. It’s always been that way.’’

Cooper said his parents never figured his first name would draw comparisons to the actor and Gehrig. “I was the youngest of seven, born on Christmas Day,’’ he said. “My mom loved the name Garrett.’’

Rough day for Romine

Catcher Austin Romine had a fouled-off pitch bounce from the dirt and into his throat in the second inning and was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the sixth. The hand immediately swelled up, but he stayed in before giving way to Gary Sanchez behind the plate to start the seventh. X-rays were negative, but manager Joe Girardi expects him to be out a couple of days.