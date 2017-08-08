TORONTO — The Yankees not only lost a game Tuesday, they may be without CC Sabathia.

The lefthander was pulled after three innings, having allowed a pair of homers to Josh Donaldson in the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays in front of of 41,596 at Rogers Centre.

Joe Girardi said that Sabathia “tweaked” his right knee and would be sent to New York for further evaluation.

“There’s concern there,” the manager said.

A glum looking Sabathia said after the game that he couldn’t point to one pitch that caused the injury and didn’t know it he would be going on the disabled list.

“I just want to be healthy,” he said, adding that “It was hard to land, hard to finish my pitches.”

The Yankees (59-52), coming off a 2-2 split in Cleveland in which they won the final two games, managed seven hits against five pitchers in losing the first of three games against the Blue Jays (53-59). With the Red Sox’s victory over the Rays, the Yankees fell four games back in the AL East.

Sabathia (9-5, 4.05 ERA), who brought an AL-best 2.29 road ERA into the night, allowed four runs and six hits, including the two homers,

It was Sabathia’s shortest outing since he lasted 2 2/3 innings July 4 against Toronto. Righthander Bryan Mitchell, called up earlier in the day, came on and threw four scoreless innings.

Toronto lefthander J.A. Happ (5-8, 3.77) allowed one run, four hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Donaldson did not have good career numbers against Sabathia, entering 8-for-35 (.229) with nine strikeouts and zero homers. The third baseman’s first homer came in the first when he drove a 2-and-0 changeup to right-center for a 2-0 lead.

The Yankees quickly cut the deficit in half.

Chase Headley, the designated hitter, led off the second with a single, advanced to second on Didi Gregorius’ sharp single to right, moved to third when slumping Todd Frazier grounded into a double play and scored on Garrett

Cooper’s single.

Sabathia responded with a 1-2-3 bottom half, striking out Jose Bautista for the third out.

But the Blue Jays hit the lefthander again in the third, with Donaldson again doing the damage. After former Yankee Russell Martin singled, Donaldson hammered a 3-and-0 slider into the second deck in left to make it 4-1.

After striking out Aaron Judge to start the sixth — making it 25 straight games in which the rightfielder has struck out, extending a franchise record — Happ lost his command.

He walked Sanchez and Headley consecutively, putting a runner in scoring position for Gregorius, the club’s hottest hitter. The shortstop made good contact but lined out to left. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons didn’t want Happ to face the right-handed hitting Todd Frazier, and called on righthander Dominic Leone. The reliever came in with a 2.52 ERA in 42 games this season, with righties hitting .172 (20-for-116) off him.

Frazier beat out an infield single — the original out call was overturned on a challenge by the Yankees — bringing Cooper to the plate. The first baseman flew out to right to end the threat.

Ryan Tepera hit Sanchez and Headley back-to-back to start the eighth. Gregorius popped to third but Todd Frazier walked to load the bases for Cooper. He fell behind 0-and-2 but managed a sacrifice fly to left to make it 4-2. Ronald Torreyes lined to center to for the third out.