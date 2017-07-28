CC Sabathia cruised early Thursday night but a blast from an old nemesis and rough fifth inning ended his night early.

The lefthander allowed four runs and five hits in 4 1⁄3 innings with three strikeouts and a walk in a no-decision in the Yankees’ 6-5 victory over the Rays. Tampa Bay got on the board in the fourth when Evan Longoria hit his eighth career home run against Sabathia, then scored three more in the fifth.

Sabathia was visibly upset and appeared to utter an expletive when Joe Girardi came to the mound to remove him in the fifth. Sabathia came into the game on a hot streak, going 7-1 with a 1.62 ERA in his previous nine starts, dating to May 16.

“It was tough,” said Girardi of his decision to pull Sabathia. “What I saw was the at-bat that [Tim] Beckham put on him took something out of him. I thought his arm got a little bit lower. He threw a lot of pitches there and I just thought I would go with a fresh arm.”

Beckham struck out after an 11-pitch at-bat to lead off the inning, but Adeiny Hechavarria and Peter Bourjos followed with doubles. Steven Souza drew a walk and was Sabathia’s last better after 86 pitches.

Sabathia gave way to Chad Green, who allowed a two-run double to pinch hitter Brad Miller. Sabathia said he did not notice the arm drop that Girardi mentioned.

“He’s the manager and that’s what he gets paid to do . . . I’m always upset to come out of a game, but it worked out for us. We got the win and that’s all that matters.”

Sabathia retired 13 of the first 16 batters he faced. The only blemishes wer singles from Longoria and Beckham and the home run by Longoria, who is 32-for-76 (.421) against him.

Longoria was in the on-deck circle when Sabathia was pulled, though Sabathia said he was not concerned about the three-time All-Star.

“I wasn’t thinking that far ahead. I knew I had [Trevor] Plouffe coming up with a chance to get a double play,” he said.

“I wasn’t going to let him face Longoria again so I decided to make the change,” Girardi said. “It wasn’t easy.”