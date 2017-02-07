TAMPA, Fla. — It was a temptation the Yankees simply couldn’t resist.

With a projected 2017 lineup that still appears short on power and a home run champion on the market that could be had relatively cheap, the Yankees swooped in Tuesday, coming to agreement with Chris Carter on a one-year deal.

A source confirmed the deal, worth $3 million, which won’t become official until Carter, who tied for the National League lead with 41 homers last season while with the Brewers, passes a physical.

The 30-year-old, right-handed hitting Carter, whose primary position is first base but who also can play the outfield, produced a .222/.321/.499 slash line last season, adding 94 RBI to his 41 home runs. Carter led the NL with 206 strikeouts, a category he led the American League in in 2013 with the Astros when he whiffed 212 times.

Carter has played in 490 games in his career – 411 at first base and 192 at designated hitter. He’s played 77 games in left field and two games in right.

The move on the surface would most seem to most affect youngsters Greg Bird and Tyler Austin, a pair GM Brian Cashman said all winter would compete this spring for the starting job at first.

The Yankees signed veteran Matt Holliday to a one-year, $13-million contract on the eve of December’s winter meetings to be the club’s primary DH but also to provide insurance in the outfield and at first.