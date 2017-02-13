Derek Jeter is going to be a father.

Derek and Hannah Jeter are expecting their first child, Hannah Jeter wrote on Derek’s website The Players’ Tribune.

Jeter retired from the Yankees in 2014 after a storied career in pinstripes, and married former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hannah Davis last July.

She revealed her pregnancy in a first-person essay detailing how she met Jeter and what their life together has been like.

Hannah said Derek “already has a name in mind — he’s set on it. (We’ll see). He’ll say when he calls me during the day: ‘So, how are you and so-and-so doing?’ ‘That’s not the name yet, sweetie.’ Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.”

Hannah said she and Derek “want our kids’ lives to be as ‘normal’ as possible. They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.’ That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs.”

The Yankees will retire Derek’s No. 2 jersey and present him with a plaque in Monument Park on May 14. The sixth overall pick in the 1992 MLB draft won five World Series, was a 14-time All-Star and is the franchise leader in hits (3,465), games (2,747), doubles (544), stolen bases (358), at-bats (11,195) and singles (2,595). He is sixth all-time in hits and is one of 30 players with 3,000 career hits.