MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the potential of Derek Jeter being part-owner of the Miami Marlins is “appealing” for the game.

The Miami Herald and The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that the former Yankees shortstop has teamed up with former Florida Governor Jeb Bush as potential bidders for the team.

“We have some really good, high-quality groups that are interested in the Marlins,” Manfred said in a meeting with The Associated Press Sports Editors on Thursday. “And certainly that Bush-Jeter group would be among that group of appealing bidders.”

Bids for the Marlins were due last week and ranged from $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, according to Bloomberg. Wayne Rothbaum, owner and manager of Quogue Capital, a private investment company, is among the other bidders for the team, according to the Herald.

Even if Jeter misses out on his bid for the Marlins, he hasn’t been shy about his goal to one day own a major-league team.

“I’ve talked to Derek privately about his desire to be an owner,” Manfred said. “I think the idea of a former player being an owner is an appealing one for baseball, particularly a player like Derek. It would bring some diversity to our ownership group. I think that would be a good thing.”