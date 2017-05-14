The Yankees officially retired the No. 2 jersey of former captain Derek Jeter on Sunday night.
Jeter, alongside wife Hannah Davis, unveiled the pinstriped No. 2 in Monument Park at the start of a ceremony between games of a doubleheader between the Yankees and Astros.
Jeter also unveiled a plaque to be displayed in his honor in Monument Park.
A bevy of Jeter’s former teammates were in attendance, including Bernie Williams, Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera.
“There isn’t a person or player I would trade places with,” Jeter said during a speech to the crowd at Yankee Stadium.
