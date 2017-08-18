Call him Daddy Jeter.
Former Yankees captain Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter have welcomed a baby girl, the first child for the couple, The Players’ Tribune announced on Friday.
Bella Raine Jeter was born on Thursday, Aug. 17, according to The Players’ Tribune, founded by Jeter in 2014.
The Jeters were married in July 2016 and Hannah announced the pregnancy in February in an essay on The Players’ Tribune.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.