Derek Jeter will have his No. 2 jersey retired by the Yankees Sunday night in Yankee Stadium. He recently was interviewed by YES Network’s Jack Curry to discuss his career with the Yankees.

The show will air Monday night after the Yankees-Reds game from Cincinnati. Here are highlights of Jeter’s conversation.

One game Jeter would change if he could go back in time

“Probably Game 7 in Arizona [2001 World Series], I would go back and change that one. But, then I’d go back and change Game 7 against Boston (2004 ALCS). Maybe even Game 5 or 6 against Boston (2004 ALCS). There’s a few games I would change.

“But, I think Game 7 in Arizona, after everything that the City went through in 9-11, and for us to be able to represent New Yorkers and after coming on the heels of those exciting games in New York, it was a game and a series that we thought we would win, but it just wasn’t in the cards.”

Mental toughness

“I think it’s something you develop over time. One thing in my career that stayed with me the entire 20 years is I was not afraid to fail. I have failed plenty. I have failed in spring training, I have in failed the regular season, I have failed in the postseason, the World Series, but I’m not afraid of it. I’ve always had the ability to separate one day from the next. I don’t know if that’s something that’s innate or that’s something that you learn.

“But I always looked at that as being a strong point because you can’t play our sport, and more importantly, you can’t play in New York if you’re not mentally strong and you will be tested because there are expectations, there’s responsibilities, and there’s pressures here. But, I was just never afraid to fail.”

Greatest compliment another player has given Jeter

“I’ve had players thank me, saying they grew up watching me and they respected the way I played, and they thanked me for being a role model of theirs. That’s another one that’s hard to believe because in your mind, I still think I’m young and I’m a kid. If you told me to run down the street, I’d feel it. But, in my mind, I’m still young. When players say that they looked up to you, and they had posters of you on the wall, and they wanted to emulate you and have some of the success that you’ve had, that’s about as good a feeling you can have.”