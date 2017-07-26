Didi Gregorius said he feels “locked in” at the plate.

Yeah, that about covers it.

He went 1-for-4, a home run, in Wednesday’s 9-5 victory over the Reds, giving the shortstop a homer in three straight games, a career first. Gregorius has an eight-game hitting streak — 15-for-29 (.517) with five homers, eight RBIs, three walks, a double, seven runs and zero strikeouts.

“He’s not missing his pitches,” Joe Girardi said. “He’s just kind of locked in right now and you want to keep him in that as long as you can. Hopefully, he continues to roll.”

Gregorius, 19-for-45 in his last 12 games, is slashing .307/.336/.513 with 16 homers and 48 RBIs. He’s tied with Matt Holliday for third on the team in home runs. Gregorius is only four behind his total of 20 last year even though he missed the first month with a shoulder injury.

“They keep asking me every day if I’m a power hitter,” Gregorius said, smiling. “I keep saying every day, ‘No, I’m not a power hitter.’ I’ve hit a couple but I’m not going out there to hit home runs, just trying to hit line drives all over the place, and if they go out, they go out.”

Judge rests

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Saying Aaron Judge was “physically beat up,” then quickly adding “but nothing serious,” Girardi gave his rookie rightfielder Wednesday off.

“Just felt he could use a day off,” Girardi said. “He’s been going hard. Just felt with the quick turnaround (day game after a night game), a day off would be good before we continue with this homestand.”

Judge, who ran into the rightfield wall chasing a ball Tuesday, will be “back in there tomorrow,” Girardi said.

Welcome back

David Robertson made his first Stadium appearance as a Yankee since Sept. 25, 2014. That was the night he blew a save against the Orioles a half-inning before Derek Jeter hit a walk-off single in the final home game of his career. Robertson struck out one in a perfect inning Wednesday.

Yankees videos

Around the horn

Holliday went 1-for-5 with an RBI as the DH but is just 7-for-53 since coming off the disabled list. “We’re trying to get through it,” Girardi said before the game . . . First baseman Chase Headley (1-for-4) is batting .367 (18-for-49) with five doubles and nine runs in his last 14 games. Over his last 40 games, Headley is batting .321 with one homer, 15 RBIs, 19 walks, 12 doubles and 22 runs.