HIGHLIGHTS Yankees’ second-year player intends to improve upon powerful rookie season

Catcher hit 20 homers, drove in 42 in only 53 games

Gary Sanchez proved he had the sandwich-making skills to pay the bills Monday afternoon, but it looks like he’s going to stick with this “baseball phenom” thing a little longer.

“I don’t feel any pressure at all,” the Yankees catcher said through an interpreter after making an appearance at Bullpen Deli Twin Bagel — an eatery around the corner from Yankee Stadium (he helped prepare two sandwiches — turkey and ham). “I’ve got to keep doing the same thing I’ve been doing — play baseball, and it’s what I know [how] to do. Hopefully, with my teammates, we can put together a good team.”

The season had barely ended before speculation began on how Sanchez could possibly replicate his monster rookie campaign. He finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting to Tigers righthander Michael Fulmer despite playing in only 53 games when he hit 20 home runs with 42 RBIs. He had a .657 slugging percentage to go with his .299 batting average.

But sophomore slumps are a well-known trope in baseball — pitchers learn to adapt and young hitters don’t adjust right away — and it’s entirely likely Sanchez won’t be immune in one way or another. Monday at the Yankees’ “Winter Warm-Up” event, however, he reiterated that he wasn’t overly concerned.

“During the baseball season, there’s highs and lows,” he said. “You’ve got to go through all that. As a baseball player, that’s something you understand and you’ve got to keep your head high and hopefully you can be consistent.”

Sanchez said that he’s stuck to his offseason routine and that his focus right now is to remain healthy and come to spring training ready to go. Last year, he didn’t even earn a spot on the team; now, he’s their presumed No. 3 hitter.

“I don’t feel any pressure being the guy on the field and off the field,” he said. “On the field, you’re trying to win games. That’s the focus . . . I’m working very hard right now and like I said before, I’m trying to stay healthy. What kind of results I’m going to have in the upcoming season? I don’t know. We’ve got to wait and see.”