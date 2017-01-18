The Steinbrenner family never will relinquish ownership of the Yankees, Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal said Tuesday at St. Malachy’s Church in Manhattan, where several of the Yankees’ prospects served meals to parishioners as part of the team’s Winter Warm Up program.

Swindal is the daughter of late owner George Steinbrenner and runs the Yankees’ foundation for charitable endeavors. Asked if the family ever would sell the ballclub she said, “No, and I promise you that. That’s why we’re all working.’’

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Swindal’s brother, Hal, is the team’s managing general partner. Her other brother, Hank, is co-chairman. Last March, after Forbes valued the Yankees at over $3 billion, Hal Steinbrenner said he had no intention of selling, according to ESPN. In 1973, George Steinbrenner paid a reported $10 million to buy the Yankees from CBS.

Swindal said she believes her father would have endorsed the youth movement being employed by his survivors. Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier, Justus Sheffield and Chance Adams mingled with the church audience for over an hour.

“I think he’ll be really proud of us,’’ Swindal said of her father.

“The Core Four all started as young people during dad’s era,’’ she said, referring to Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada. “You have to go with baseball and where it takes us and that’s where our future will have to be. These kids are amazing. Brian Cashman has done an incredible job of putting this team together. So I’m really excited to see how they do.’’