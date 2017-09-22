TORONTO — Todd Frazier spoke to the father of the young girl struck by the foul ball he hit Wednesday at Yankee Stadium and said she was doing “OK.”

“Didn’t really get into details, I didn’t want to cross any boundaries or anything,” Frazier said of the “five- or six-minute” conversation that took place Thursday. “But he said she’s doing good . . . I basically told him I’m probably going to call him every day, just to see how she’s doing. And eventually I’m going to want to meet up with them.”

Frazier’s 105-mph line drive near third base hit the girl in the fifth inning of the Yankees’ 11-3 victory over the Twins Wednesday afternoon.

The game was halted for several minutes as the child, whose name and age have not been disclosed, was attended to by paramedics. Personnel from both clubs, Frazier most of all, were openly distraught as they watched.

The girl eventually was carried out and transported to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia Hospital, where she has been since.

“He told me not to stress over it, we understand how upset you were, it’s nobody’s fault and just one of those freak accidents,” Frazier said. “That family’s just happy that she’s OK, that’s the bottom line. I think they’re going to do more tests the next couple days, and then hopefully she can get out of there.”

Frazier said it was odd hearing the father try to make him feel better.

“He wanted to make sure I was OK, which was kind of crazy to think,” Frazier said. “Good dude, can’t wait to meet him and his family and have a little relationship with them.”

Frazier called it a “freak” accident.

“It was a cutting line drive at 105 miles per hour,” Frazier said. “Even with a glove, the normal person it’s tough to get, even for me, or any infielder. It was just scary. I just want to make sure she’s all right.”

After Wednesday’s game, Yankees and Twins players called for the netting at all stadiums that haven’t done so, Yankee Stadium included, to be extended.

In 2015, Major League Baseball announced a recommendation for teams to increase stadium netting to shield all field-level seats located between the near ends of both dugouts. Ten teams, including the Mets, have extended netting past the dugouts this season. The Reds, Padres, Rockies and Mariners announced plans Thursday to extend the netting at their stadiums.

The Mets extended their netting to well into the outfield foul territory during the All-Star break in July. The Yankees extended their netting slightly during the offseason, but only to the beginning of each dugout on each side, as recommended by MLB. There are indications they will extend it fully by next season.

“I think 2018, that’s too late,” Frazier said. “I think it should be up sooner than that.”