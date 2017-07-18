Yankees first baseman Greg Bird issued a statement through his agent on Tuesday morning revealing that he had successful surgery on his right ankle and that his season is not over, according to reports.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said on Monday that Bird, 24, would undergo surgery for a condition known as os trigonum syndrome. Bird said in the statement that Dr. Martin O’Malley performed the surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

“In nearly four months since first injuring my ankle, it had been increasingly frustrating to have only questions and no answers,” Bird said in the statement. “All this time, I have wanted nothing more than to be out there playing the game I love as a member of the New York Yankees.”

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said last week that os trigonum syndrome involves excess bone growth in the foot area. Recovery time is at least six weeks, which would likely prevent Bird from playing for the big-league club this season.

Bird, however, said he plans to play this season.

“My season is not over,” he said. “I plan to do everything in my power to return and help our team win in 2017.”

Bird, who went 6-for-60 in 19 games this season, sat out last year after having surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder.