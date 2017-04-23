PITTSBURGH — Ivan Nova started 118 games over seven seasons with the Yankees, so the righthander correctly wasn’t buying into one postgame narrative lobbed his way.

That the Yankees, who signed him as an amateur free agent way back on July 15, 2004, had somehow prematurely given up on him.

“No,” Nova said. “What can I tell you about it? It’s business, it’s business. I would say I’m not a GM. I don’t know what the plan was, but whatever happens happens, man.”

What happened Sunday was Nova continuing to pitch well for the Pirates. He allowed one run and four hits over seven innings in a 2-1 victory over the Yankees, who dealt him for minor-league outfielder Tito Polo and minor-league pitcher Stephen Tarpley before last season’s trade deadline.

Nova, who went 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA to finish last season with Pittsburgh, improved to 2-2 with a 2.00 ERA this season. With a terrific sinker and nasty curveball, Nova struck out seven and walked his first batter of the season; oddly, it was Yankees lefty starter Jordan Montgomery.

The 30-year-old righthander, before facing the Yankees in the spring, said he harbored no bitterness toward the club that he “grew up with” and for whom he went 53-39 with a 4.41 ERA in 131 games (counting starts and relief appearances).

On Saturday, Nova visited with several of his former teammates and even strolled down to the visitor’s clubhouse where CC Sabathia emerged and embraced him in a big bear hug.

But Nova also told reporters Saturday that he would treat Sunday as “just another” game, which Nova said he did.

“Yeah, it was,” he said. “Yesterday I got the chance to go say hi to a lot of the guys. I told somebody I was out there [outside their clubhouse] and they were happy to see me. A lot of them came out and hugged me. Today was game day and I was just trying to stay focused on the game.”