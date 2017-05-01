Joe Girardi had no second thoughts about putting relief pitcher Bryan Mitchell at first base on Sunday. Even if Mitchell hadn’t played there since high school.

Girardi was unwittingly chasing an obscure bit of history Sunday when he sent Mitchell to first base in the 10th inning of what would turn into a 7-4 loss into the Orioles.

Not since 1989 had a major leaguer pitched, played first, then pitched again. That was the Brewers’ Chuck Crim.

Girardi didn’t know if Mitchell had ever played the position before.

“I don’t think so, I didn’t ask,’’ Girardi said after the game.

Mitchell had pitched a scoreless ninth inning and Girardi wanted closer Aroldis Chapman to work the 10th inning. And not one inning more. The bullpen was depleted and Mitchell was called to the mound again for the 11th inning. Mitchell gave up three runs in the 11th and became the losing pitcher.

Did the layoff — playing first for an inning after pitching — hurt Mitchell?

“He got two outs and he had a runner on,’’ Girardi said. “He saw three hitters before he gave up the run-scoring single and it was a ground ball. It’s a little unorthodox. Sometimes you sit through long innings in a sense and you’ll go down below and throw like he did today. But just trying to win the game.’’

Girardi did have some concerns about sticking Mitchell at an unfamiliar position and, sure enough, Mitchell went 1-for-2 in the field, missing one pop up and catching one. Both were in foul territory and no damage was done on the scoreboard. Mitchell was able to laugh that part off.

“You worry about can they handle the job,’’ Girardi said. “The thought process that goes into it is I have a strikeout pitcher [Chapman] on the mound, you don’t assume there’s going to be too many groundballs over there, so it’s a unique portion of the game where you’re short on pitchers, I got a strikeout pitcher on the mound that I feel good about and this way the chances of him handling a ball are probably not too good. Now, if you have a groundball pitcher and they have a bunch of left-handed hitters coming up, it’s probably a different story.’’

What did Girardi think when the two popups were hit toward Mitchell?

“You’re like ‘Oh my goodness,’” Girardi said. “And then he started running after every pop up when he on the pitcher’s mound. We were trying to figure that out.’’

With Erik Boland