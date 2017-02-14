HIGHLIGHTS 2017 is Joe Girardi’s 10th year as Yankees manager, and he’s in the final season of a four-year, $16-million deal.

TAMPA, Fla. — Joe Girardi has plenty of issues to think about going into the spring.

Figuring out his first baseman, rightfielder and last two rotations spots, to name a few.

His contract situation, Girardi said Tuesday, is not one of them.

“It doesn’t really impact me,” said Girardi, entering the final year of a four-year, $16-million deal. “I’m going to go do my job the same way, in the way that I believe is the right way to do it. I won’t seek any clarity [from ownership]. They have not extended managers as long as I can remember during the course of the season, so I’ll just go do my job and whatever happens happens.”

Girardi is set to begin his 10th season as manager and is well-liked by ownership so him being back for an 11th season, while not set in stone, would certainly be the way to bet. Still, after winning the World Series in 2009, Girardi’s second year at the helm, there have been fewer and fewer playoff successes. The Yankees haven’t won a playoff series since 2012 and have missed the playoffs three of the last four years, with the lone postseason game in that time a wild-card loss to the Astros in 2015.

Girardi said, even with a young team and plenty of unpredictability on the horizon, the expectations remain high.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Those expectations don’t change,” he said. “You look at the clubs that have won recently, a lot of young players with a few veterans mixed in. and I think when the Yankees made their long run [starting in the mid-90’s], there were young players mixed in with veterans.”

Girardi continued:

“The game has kind of changed in the sense that free agents don’t become free agents nearly as early as they used to. Teams are able to hold on to their players. So I think the landscape has changed a little bit in the game and we’ve adjusted to that. I think our young players are very talented. Talent’s one thing, production’s another and we believe that they’re going to be able to produce and we will help them get through the tough periods but we think they can produce at a high level.”

As for seeing himself in pinstripes beyond 2017, Girardi said he does.

“Yeah, I don’t envision myself doing anything different and maybe that’s why I really don’t think much about it,” he said. “This is what I know, this is what I’ve done for a long time and we’ll just play it out.”