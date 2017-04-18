John Sterling's home run calls for Yankees
Matt Holliday(Credit: Patrick Smith / Getty Images)
John Sterling's HR call: "Happy Holliday! Happy Holliday! Matt has bat!"
Billy Butler(Credit: AP / Michael Dwyer)
John Sterling's HR call: "Yes, the Butler did it!"
Tyler Austin(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)
John Sterling's HR call: "Tyler a yellow ribbon on that one! Austin powers one to [location]! Yeah, baby!"
Ronald Torreyes(Credit: AP / Reed Saxon)
John Sterling's HR call: "Torreyes is terrific! Bonny Ronnie!"
Gary Sanchez(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
John Sterling's HR call: "Gary is scary!"
Aaron Judge(Credit: AP / Bill Kostroun)
John Sterling's HR call: "Here comes the Judge! On Judgment Day, he homers to [location]!"
Chris Parmelee(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
John Sterling's HR call: "Parm does harm!"
Aaron Hicks(Credit: AP/ Kathy Kmonicek)
John Sterling's HR call: "Hicks hits one into the sticks. Aaron hammers one!"
Starlin Castro(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
John Sterling's HR call: "Star light, star bright, Starlin just hit that with all his might! Starlin is darlin'!"
Dustin Ackley(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Sterling's call: "Dustin goes bustin'!"
Greg Bird(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Sterling's call: "Bye bye, Birdie! Here he is, the Birdman of New York."
Rob Refsnyder(Credit: AP / Steven Senne)
Sterling's call: "Rob Refsnyder has Seoul!"
Jose Pirela(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
John Sterling's call: "Jose Pirela, he's a happy fella!"
Slade Heathcott(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Sterling's call: "A heat shot from Heathcott!"
Garrett Jones(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
Sterling's call: "Jones leaves his Garrett!"
Didi Gregorius(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Sterling's call: "Gregorius has Yankees fans uproarious! Yes in-Didi!"
Stephen Drew(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
Sterling's call: "Stephen Drew! How do you do! He sends a 'Drewskie' to the fans."
Jacoby Ellsbury(Credit: AP )
Sterling's call: "Jacoby Ellsburies it! A jack by Jacoby!"
Brian McCann(Credit: Getty Images / Jim McIsaac)
Sterling's call: "Oh McCann can, yes McCann can!"
Chase Headley(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)
Sterling's call: "You can bank on Chase. Headley is deadly!"
Carlos Beltran(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Sterling's call: "'Los is loose. A belt by Beltran!"
Alex Rodriguez(Credit: AP)
Sterling’s call: “It’s an A-bomb! From A-Rod!”
Brett Gardner(Credit: Mike Stobe)
Sterling’s call: “Gardy goes yardy!”
Mark Teixeira(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)
Sterlings call: Mark sends a Tex message! You're on the Mark, Teixeira!
Brendan Ryan(Credit: AP)
Sterling’s call: “That was Ryan's Hope!”
Chris Young(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Sterling's call: "Younger than springtime! Forever young!"
John Ryan Murphy(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
Sterling's call: "John Ryan sends one flyin'!"
Austin Romine(Credit: AP )
Sterling's call: "Austin POWERS one!"
Martin Prado(Credit: Brad Penner)
Sterling's call: "Martin is keen. He is the Prado of the Yankees!"
Zelous Wheeler(Credit: AP / Jim Mone)
Sterling's call: "Wheels up for Zelous!"
Brian Roberts(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
Sterling's call: "Bye bye Brian!"
Yangervis Solarte(Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara)
Sterling's call: "Never nervous Yangervis!", then he sings "So-lar-te" to the tune of Dean Martin's "Volare."
Dean Anna(Credit: AP / Kathy Willens)
Sterling's call: "Anna -- is on the Dean's list!"
Derek Jeter(Credit: AP)
Sterling’s call: “El Capitan!”
Robinson Cano(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Sterling’s call: “Robbie Cano, don't ya know?”
Kelly Johnson(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa)
Sterling's call: "Kelly killed it!"
Mark Reynolds(Credit: Getty Images)
Sterling’s call: “You're on the Mark, Reynolds!”
Alfonso Soriano(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Sterling's call: "Sori -- RIGHT number!"
Zoilo Almonte(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Sterling's call: "You know what (opposing city)'s thinking: Curses, Zoiled again!"
David Adams(Credit: Getty)
Sterling's call: "David is Goliath!"
Curtis Granderson(Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams, Jr.)
Sterling’s call: “He’s something sort of Grandish! The Grandyman can! Oh, the Grandyman can!”
Travis Hafner(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Sterling’s call: “Travis becomes a Pronx Bomber! A Hafner Homer!”
Vernon Wells(Credit: AP)
Sterling’s call: “The Bronx is Vernon! Wells rings the bells!”
Lyle Overbay(Credit: Mike Stobe)
Sterling’s call: “Lyle hits it a mile!”
Brennan Boesch(Credit: Mike Stobe)
Sterling’s call: “BB hits a BB! That’s Boesch, by gosh!”
Chris Stewart(Credit: Mike Stobe)
Sterling's call: "Stewart Chris-tens the seats!"
Ichiro Suzuki(Credit: AP)
Sterling’s call: “Ichiro, the Yankees’ rising son, says sayonara!”
Ben Francisco(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Sterling’s call: “He opened his Golden Gates and hit it into the seats! Hey! It’s a Ben Francisco Treat!”
Kevin Youkilis(Credit: Getty Images)
Sterling’s call: “It’s a nuke from Youk!”
Eduardo Nunez(Credit: David Pokress)
Sterling’s call: “Nuney to the mooney!”
