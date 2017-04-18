Subscribe
    John Sterling's home run calls for Yankees.

    Matt Holliday

    John Sterling's HR call:
    (Credit: Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

    John Sterling's HR call: "Happy Holliday! Happy Holliday! Matt has bat!"

    Billy Butler

    John Sterling's HR call:
    (Credit: AP / Michael Dwyer)

    John Sterling's HR call: "Yes, the Butler did it!"

    Tyler Austin

    John Sterling's HR call:
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    John Sterling's HR call: "Tyler a yellow ribbon on that one! Austin powers one to [location]! Yeah, baby!"

    Ronald Torreyes

    John Sterling's HR call:
    (Credit: AP / Reed Saxon)

    John Sterling's HR call: "Torreyes is terrific! Bonny Ronnie!"

    Gary Sanchez

    John Sterling's HR call:
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    John Sterling's HR call: "Gary is scary!"

    Aaron Judge

    John Sterling's HR call:
    (Credit: AP / Bill Kostroun)

    John Sterling's HR call: "Here comes the Judge! On Judgment Day, he homers to [location]!"

    Chris Parmelee

    John Sterling's HR call:
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    John Sterling's HR call: "Parm does harm!"

    Aaron Hicks

    John Sterling's HR call:
    (Credit: AP/ Kathy Kmonicek)

    John Sterling's HR call: "Hicks hits one into the sticks. Aaron hammers one!"

    Starlin Castro

    John Sterling's HR call:
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    John Sterling's HR call: "Star light, star bright, Starlin just hit that with all his might! Starlin is darlin'!"

    Dustin Ackley

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Sterling's call: "Dustin goes bustin'!"

    Greg Bird

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Sterling's call: "Bye bye, Birdie! Here he is, the Birdman of New York."

    Rob Refsnyder

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: AP / Steven Senne)

    Sterling's call: "Rob Refsnyder has Seoul!"

    Jose Pirela

    John Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    John Sterling's call: "Jose Pirela, he's a happy fella!"

    Slade Heathcott

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Sterling's call: "A heat shot from Heathcott!"

    Garrett Jones

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Sterling's call: "Jones leaves his Garrett!"

    Didi Gregorius

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Sterling's call: "Gregorius has Yankees fans uproarious! Yes in-Didi!"

    Stephen Drew

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Sterling's call: "Stephen Drew! How do you do! He sends a 'Drewskie' to the fans."

    Jacoby Ellsbury

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: AP )

    Sterling's call: "Jacoby Ellsburies it! A jack by Jacoby!"

    Brian McCann

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jim McIsaac)

    Sterling's call: "Oh McCann can, yes McCann can!"

    Chase Headley

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    Sterling's call: "You can bank on Chase. Headley is deadly!"

    Carlos Beltran

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Sterling's call: "'Los is loose. A belt by Beltran!"

    Alex Rodriguez

    Sterling’s call: “It’s an A-bomb! From A-Rod!”
    (Credit: AP)

    Sterling’s call: “It’s an A-bomb! From A-Rod!”

    Brett Gardner

    Sterling’s call: “Gardy goes yardy!”
    (Credit: Mike Stobe)

    Sterling’s call: “Gardy goes yardy!”

    Mark Teixeira

    Sterlings call: Mark sends a Tex message! You're
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    Sterlings call: Mark sends a Tex message! You're on the Mark, Teixeira!

    Brendan Ryan

    Sterling’s call: “That was Ryan's Hope!”
    (Credit: AP)

    Sterling’s call: “That was Ryan's Hope!”

    Chris Young

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Sterling's call: "Younger than springtime! Forever young!"

    John Ryan Murphy

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Sterling's call: "John Ryan sends one flyin'!"

    Austin Romine

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: AP )

    Sterling's call: "Austin POWERS one!"

    Martin Prado

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Brad Penner)

    Sterling's call: "Martin is keen. He is the Prado of the Yankees!"

    Zelous Wheeler

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: AP / Jim Mone)

    Sterling's call: "Wheels up for Zelous!"

    Brian Roberts

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Sterling's call: "Bye bye Brian!"

    Yangervis Solarte

    YANGERVIS SOLARTE Sterling's call:
    (Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara)

    YANGERVIS SOLARTE
    Sterling's call: "Never nervous Yangervis!", then he sings "So-lar-te" to the tune of Dean Martin's "Volare."

    Dean Anna

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: AP / Kathy Willens)

    Sterling's call: "Anna -- is on the Dean's list!"

    Derek Jeter

    Sterling’s call: “El Capitan!”
    (Credit: AP)

    Sterling’s call: “El Capitan!”

    Robinson Cano

    Sterling’s call: “Robbie Cano, don't ya know?”
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Sterling’s call: “Robbie Cano, don't ya know?”

    Kelly Johnson

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa)

    Sterling's call: "Kelly killed it!"

    Mark Reynolds

    Sterling’s call: “You're on the Mark, Reynolds!”
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Sterling’s call: “You're on the Mark, Reynolds!”

    Alfonso Soriano

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Sterling's call: "Sori -- RIGHT number!"

    Zoilo Almonte

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Sterling's call: "You know what (opposing city)'s thinking: Curses, Zoiled again!"

    David Adams

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Getty)

    Sterling's call: "David is Goliath!"

    Curtis Granderson

    Sterling’s call: “He’s something sort of Grandish! The
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams, Jr.)

    Sterling’s call: “He’s something sort of Grandish! The Grandyman can! Oh, the Grandyman can!”

    Travis Hafner

    Sterling’s call: “Travis becomes a Pronx Bomber! A
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Sterling’s call: “Travis becomes a Pronx Bomber! A Hafner Homer!”

    Vernon Wells

    Sterling’s call: “The Bronx is Vernon! Wells rings
    (Credit: AP)

    Sterling’s call: “The Bronx is Vernon! Wells rings the bells!”

    Lyle Overbay

    Sterling’s call: “Lyle hits it a mile!”
    (Credit: Mike Stobe)

    Sterling’s call: “Lyle hits it a mile!”

    Brennan Boesch

    Sterling’s call: “BB hits a BB! That’s Boesch,
    (Credit: Mike Stobe)

    Sterling’s call: “BB hits a BB! That’s Boesch, by gosh!”

    Chris Stewart

    Sterling's call:
    (Credit: Mike Stobe)

    Sterling's call: "Stewart Chris-tens the seats!"

    Ichiro Suzuki

    Sterling’s call: “Ichiro, the Yankees’ rising son, says
    (Credit: AP)

    Sterling’s call: “Ichiro, the Yankees’ rising son, says sayonara!”

    Ben Francisco

    Sterling’s call: “He opened his Golden Gates and
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Sterling’s call: “He opened his Golden Gates and hit it into the seats! Hey! It’s a Ben Francisco Treat!”

    Kevin Youkilis

    Sterling’s call: “It’s a nuke from Youk!”
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Sterling’s call: “It’s a nuke from Youk!”

    Eduardo Nunez

    Sterling’s call: “Nuney to the mooney!”
    (Credit: David Pokress)

    Sterling’s call: “Nuney to the mooney!”

