HIGHLIGHTS Rookie lefty allows only two runs in six innings in 2-1 loss to Pirates

Former Yankee Nova just a bit better, allowing one run in seven

PITTSBURGH — Jordan Montgomery didn’t demonstrate the command of his four-pitch arsenal as he did in his first two outings.

But, most encouragingly for the Yankees, the rookie lefthander nonetheless turned in the best outing of his young career, managing to produce six innings.

It was not enough, however, as the player who previously wore Montgomery’s No. 47 with the Yankees continued a masterful start to his season.

Showing an effective sinker and darting curveball the Yankees know all too well, Ivan Nova mostly shut down his former team, leading the Pirates to a 2-1 victory Sunday afternoon in front of 27,840 at PNC Park.

The Yankees (11-7), who lost two of three to the Pirates (8-10), are off Monday before starting a three-game series at Fenway Park Tuesday night.

The Yankees did make it interesting in the ninth. Aaron Judge singled with one out against Pirates closer Tony Watson and pinch hitter Matt Holliday walked. Ronald Torreyes, who had four hits in Saturday’s come-from-behind victory, grounded to second in what looked like a surefire game-ending double play, but second baseman Josh Harrison butchered it, not a surprise in that the Pirates kicked the ball around the field all series (six errors). But Watson struck out Aaron Hicks and, after falling behind Pete Kozma 2-and-0, got the infielder to hit into a forceout to end it. Watson recorded his sixth save in six chances.

Nova, who was dealt to Pittsburgh just before last season’s trade deadline, allowed one run and four hits over seven innings. The 30-year-old righthander walked one, struck out seven and improved to 2-2 with a 2.00 ERA.

Montgomery grinded through the early going without his best stuff but went six innings, allowing two runs and seven hits. The 24-year-old walked two and struck out five.

Nova took a 2-0 lead into the seventh before Jacoby Ellsbury’s leadoff homer, on a 1-and-0 curveball, cut the Yankees’ deficit to 2-1.

Bryan Mitchell took over for Montgomery in the bottom of the seventh and loaded the bases with none out. But the righthander got leadoff man Jordy Mercer to fly to short left, induced a soft liner to short by Josh Harrison, then struck out Andrew McCutchen on a 95-mph fastball to escape the jam.

The Yankees could not build on that momentum, though. They put two on with one out in the eighth against Daniel Hudson, but Chase Headley popped out and Starlin Castro lost a nine-pitch battle, fanning on a 95-mph fastball.

Nova struck out the side in a perfect 12-pitch first and Montgomery, though not nearly as sharp in the bottom half, distinguished himself as well.

Montgomery walked Mercer, then allowed back-to-back singles by Harrison and McCutchen to load the bases.

Montgomery responded, striking out Gregory Polanco with a slider. David Freese’s sacrifice fly to the track in center brought in a run, but that was it as Montgomery got Jose Osuna to pop to second to end the 24-pitch inning.

Former Yankee Chris Stewart laced his first career triple, a drive to left-center that Ellsbury couldn’t quite get to, but Montgomery escaped. He struck out Nova on three pitches, then induced a routine grounder to short by Mercer.

The Pirates made it 2-0 in the third when McCutchen walked with one out in the third and Polanco roped an 0-and-1 fastball into the rightfield corner for a run-scoring double.

Castro got the Yankees’ first hit off Nova with one out in the fourth and Ellsbury followed with a single. But Judge, tied for the team lead in RBIs coming in (13), hit into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.