It was an unusual situation for Jordan Montgomery.

He threw 62 pitches in four innings in the Yankees’ 9-4 loss to the Brewers at Yankee Stadium, allowing two runs in the fourth on Jesus Aguilar’s home run. Then, with the Yankees at the plate in the bottom of the inning, it began to rain hard shortly after Ji-Man Choi’s two-run home run gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

This led to a 51-minute rain delay, which Montgomery spent throwing, riding a stationary bicycle, heating his arm — anything to stay loose.

But the results weren’t ideal when he returned to the mound in the fifth. After getting Keon Broxton to fly out to start the inning, Montgomery allowed back-to-back singles by Orlando Arcia and Jonathan Villar before manager Joe Girardi removed him after 12 pitches, raising his total to 74 for the evening.

“It’s just tough,” Montgomery said. “But I still got to go back out there in the fifth inning and just throw strikes. Didn’t do my job, so just a tough night.”

Montgomery said he expected and wanted to return to the mound after the delay. He said he felt strong to open the game and that the timing of the delay was unfortunate.

“We had him throw basically two innings in the bullpen down underneath the cage to keep him going,” Girardi said. “We knew we had about 10 or 15 pitches and we decided to take him out after he gave up the two hits. He just didn’t look quite as sharp.”

Montgomery said of returning after the delay, “It’s the first time I’ve had to do that in a long time. I just fell behind in the counts, got a couple of ground balls that ended up up the middle.”

Montgomery, who was not involved in the decision, is 6-4 with a 3.65 ERA this season. The 24-year-old lefthander has 87 strikeouts in 91 1⁄3 innings. He allowed two runs, seven hits and no walks in 4 1⁄3 innings, striking out four.

“I thought he was pretty good,” Girardi said. “He made a mistake with one slider tonight but overall, I thought he was pretty good tonight.”